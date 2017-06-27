AdvertiseHereH
06/27/2017   Local News   No comments

Ceremony planned to break ground at trail park

PICKENS — The city of Pickens will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pickens Doodle Park on Friday, July 14.

Several grants have been awarded to aid in the revitalization efforts happening at the trailhead.

The Environmental Protection Agency Brownfield Clean-up Grant, South Carolina Recreational Trails Program, South Carolina Department of Commerce Community

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets