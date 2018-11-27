Championship Bull Riding returning to Pickens every Saturday until March

PICKENS — For the eighth year in a row, Championship Bull Riding will return to Pickens this Saturday at the indoor arena located at 422 Ann St.

Championship Bull Riding will be held at the location every Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. each week through March 2019 and will feature junior amateur and open bull riding. There will also be calf riding and mutton busting.

Admission is $10 per person, with kids under 5 years old getting in free.

Those who would like to compete can get booked by visiting the indoor arena on Mondays from 7-9 p.m.

For more information, call Ernie Treadway at (864) 608-3807.