Chapman named new Dacusville Elementary head

DACUSVILLE — Assistant principal Travis Chapman will be the new principal at Dacusville Elementary School next school year. His promotion was approved by the School District of Pickens County’s board of trustees recently.

“When we hired Travis as the new AP at Dacusville this year, we were hoping he would be able to transition quickly to the principal role,” SDPC superintendent Danny Merck said. “He has shown that he is a great fit at DES, and he has the energy and qualifications to lead.”

Before working at DES, Chapman was the principal at Centerville Elementary School in Anderson School District 5 from 2014-2017. From 2011-2014, he was the

