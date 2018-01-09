Children need diverse books
Let’s converse about cultural ethnicity. Children need to see other kids who look like themselves in picture books. Why? Kids of color need to be represented in literature to show they are important in the world and they matter. Black, African American, African, Biracial, Latino, Hispanic, Asian, Asian Pacific, Native American, First Nation, Middle
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply