Church safety seminar planned at SWU
CENTRAL — In light of the recent tragic church shootings in Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina, many pastors and church leaders are wondering if they are doing enough to ensure the safety of their congregation and security of their facilities.
There will be a church safety-security seminar at Southern Wesleyan University in Central on Jan. 20 for clergy and others in church leadership in any denomination. Representatives
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply