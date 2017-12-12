AdvertiseHereH
12/12/2017   Local News   No comments

Church safety seminar planned at SWU

CENTRAL — In light of the recent tragic church shootings in Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina, many pastors and church leaders are wondering if they are doing enough to ensure the safety of their congregation and security of their facilities.

There will be a church safety-security seminar at Southern Wesleyan University in Central on Jan. 20 for clergy and others in church leadership in any denomination. Representatives

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets