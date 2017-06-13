City gets $500K grant to help create Pickens Doodle Park
PICKENS — Pickens officials got word last week that the Appalachian Regional Commission approved a $500,000 grant for a project to enhance the city’s trailhead on the Doodle Trail.
The grant will provide the needed funding to create the Pickens Doodle Park. Along with the state and federal funding in addition to the city’s local match commitment,
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply