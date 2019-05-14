Clary won’t seek re-election for State House seat

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — State Rep. Gary Clary announced Friday he does not plan to seek re-election next year.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about since earlier this year,” Clary said. “The timing seemed right. Three terms seemed to be right in Columbia, but I’m proud of what I accomplished in Columbia.”

A retired circuit judge, Clary was elected to the House in 2014 after longtime incumbent B.R. Skelton decided not to run for another term. During his time in the General Assembly, Clary has worked with the Pickens County Legislative Delegation on a number of issues, including creation of a seventh school board seat in the county, resolving the county’s coal ash controversy and improving the relationship between the delegation and county council that led to the forming of Pickens United, which meets regularly.

“Those things have been very gratifying, and I think Pickens County is poised to continue to grow and develop and continue to be one of the leaders in South Carolina,” Clary said.

Clary’s legislative achievements include the creation of the Lakes and Bridges Charter School and the Tucker Hipps bill, signed last week by Gov. Henry McMaster, making permanent a law originally passed several years ago requiring fraternities and sororities

