Classes planned at Holly Springs
PICKENS — The newly-opened School of Mountain Arts at the Holly Springs Center will be offering many classes over the next few months.
The pottery, silversmithing, glass mosaics, oral history, Appalachian cooking and dulcimer playing classes have already been taught and gotten rave reviews.
A woodworking studio will be opening soon, with a wood carving class
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply