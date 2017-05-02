Classes, programs offered at Holly Springs Center

Grand opening set for June

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The former Holly Springs Elementary School is once again the center of activity in the community.

The former school is now the Holly Springs Center. Organizers of the nonprofit have a full slate of activities lined up for this summer and beyond.

“We’ve had a lot happen,” Holly Springs Center vice chairman Betty McDaniel said. “Our heads are just swirling.”

The nonprofit will take ownership of the building in June, and volunteers have been hard at work getting the building and grounds ready for all of the planned events, classes and other activities.

“We want to thank all of those people who’ve been helping us out with the workdays and all of

