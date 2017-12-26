Clemson awards 1,400 degrees

By Tara Romanella

Clemson University

news@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — Clemson University awarded more than 1,400 degrees Thursday during two ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum. The degrees included 1,097 bachelor’s and 279 master’s. Sixty-two Ph.D.s also graduated and were honored in a hooding ceremony Wednesday evening.

“This is a day when we celebrate your hard work and your achievements and imagine all of the possibilities that lie ahead for you,” Clemson

You do not have permission to view this content