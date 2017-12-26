Clemson awards 1,400 degrees
By Tara Romanella
Clemson University
news@thepccourier.com
CLEMSON — Clemson University awarded more than 1,400 degrees Thursday during two ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum. The degrees included 1,097 bachelor’s and 279 master’s. Sixty-two Ph.D.s also graduated and were honored in a hooding ceremony Wednesday evening.
“This is a day when we celebrate your hard work and your achievements and imagine all of the possibilities that lie ahead for you,” Clemson
