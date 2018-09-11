Clemson interchange named for Skelton

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Former State Rep. B.R. Skelton has been honored for his life to public service with a concurrent resolution of both houses of the S.C. General Assembly naming “Dr. B.R. Skelton Interchange,” with a total of four signs now featured at the intersection of U.S. Highway 123 and S.C. Highway 93.

“B.R. Skelton has done many things in this community, from his service on (Clemson) City Council to being a member of the (Pickens) County Transportation Committee — not once, but twice,” State Rep. Gary Clary said as he presented the framed resolution. “Every day when I walk in the House (of Representatives), someone always tells me a B.R. Skelton story.”

Clary said replacing Skelton in the legislature “has been quite a task.”

“I appreciate the counsel and guidance he has given me in my time here,” he

You do not have permission to view this content