Clemson tuition creeping higher

CLEMSON — During its quarterly meeting Friday, the Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a 1.75 percent tuition increase for in-state students.

Under the rates approved by the board, the posted tuition for South Carolina resident undergraduates will increase $129 per semester, according to a university news release.

Non-resident students will see a 3 percent tuition increase — translating to $535 per semester — the release said.

Tuition for 2018-19 will be $7,485 a semester for in-state undergraduates and $18,362 for non-resident students.

The tuition increase is below the current rate of inflation, the release said.

“Clemson University’s mission is, first and foremost, to be of service to the sons and daughters of South Carolina, and our trustees have once again demonstrated great leadership with this tuition decision,” Clemson president Jim Clements said in the release.

The board also approved increases in housing rates for first-year students

