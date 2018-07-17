Clinic to offer help clearing criminal records

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — SC Works and South Carolina Legal Services are teaming up to provide information to residents seeking to clear their criminal records.

A free clinic about the expungement process will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the SC Works Clemson Center, located at 1367 Tiger Blvd. Suite 102.

“Expungement is a big deal all the time, but it’s especially a big deal now that we have such a great economy and such great investment going on in all three counties that we serve,” Worklink workforce development board executive director Trent Acker said.

For those who have something in their background that they’re not proud of,

