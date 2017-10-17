The Friends of Pickens County Guardian ad Litem hosted the annual Clusters for Kids Oyster Roast at Arran Farm in Easley on Saturday, raising more than $20,000 for the county Guardian ad Litem program. With the largest silent auction in Pickens County, the event also served as a 15th anniversary celebration for the Friends organization. Pictured above, front row, from left, are Rep. Davey Hiott, board member Ann Fitzgerald, board chair Tammy Aiken-Clark, board member Adam Lambert and board member Stan Whitten. In back row are board secretary Baker Cleveland, Sen. Rex Rice, board member April Pretty, Rep. Neal Collins and board member Mary Ann Turner.