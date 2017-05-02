Community caring

Rocky Nimmons/photos

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative held its 20th annual Blue Ridge Fest to raise money for charities throughout the Upstate on Friday night, featuring classic cars, music, food and fun for the whole family. Above, Blue Ridge CEO Charles Dalton, right, speaks about Blue Ridge employee Alan Blackmon, left, who was presented with a plaque honoring his role in planning each of the 20 years of Blue Ridge Fest. Blackmon recently had a liver transplant. Below left, attendees check out one of the hundreds of classic cars during the festival’s cruise-in. Below right, The Contours, one of the earliest acts signed to Motown Records, performs at the event. Seemore pictures from the Blue Ridge Fest on our Facebook Page. Just seach Pickens County Courier.