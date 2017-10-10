Community gets look at new SDPC calendar

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Community members had an opportunity Tuesday night to view a proposed calendar for the School District of Pickens County for 2018-19, which calls for teachers to report to school starting Aug. 6 and students to begin their first day of classes Aug. 20.

A public input meeting for the calendar was held at the district office, according to district spokesman John Eby.

Pickens County School Board trustees recently approved first reading of the calendar, which

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login