Coroner names woman killed
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The Pickens County Coroner has released the name of the Easley woman killed in a house fire this month.
Coroner Kandy Kelley said Linda Carol Everard, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.
As reported last week, Easley firefighters received a call about a residential structure
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply