09/25/2018   News   No comments

County collects 11 tons of litter in one-day blitz

COUNTY — Pickens County government offices were closed last Friday as hundreds of employees spent the day removing litter from county roadways for the second time this year.

Meagan Bradford/photo
Pictured during last week’s litter blitz near Easley, from left, are Pickens County Council member Ensley Feemster and his wife, Dorothy, councilman Chris Bowers, clerk of court Pat Welborn, county council chairman Roy Costner and councilman Wes Hendricks.

In March, Pickens County’s first litter blitz resulted in the removal of 17 tons of trash. Last week, that number shrunk to just more than 11 tons, a sign that county efforts to reduce litter are working, officials said.

According to PalmettoPride director Sarah Lyles, Pickens County’s commitment to litter is becoming contagious. Beaufort County and others

