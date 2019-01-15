County councilmen tour TCTC facility

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PENDLETON — Members of the Pickens, Oconee and Anderson county councils toured the renovated Ruby Hicks Building on the Pendleton campus of Tri-County Technical College last week and heard from college officials about future facility plans.

“We’re really appreciative,” Tri-County Technical College president Ronnie Booth said. “We wanted to have you out to say thanks … to invite those people who are honestly the most responsible for making this happen to come and see what we’ve done.”

During the luncheon, Booth said the Hicks Building is no longer the “dark, dark old cave” it once was.

“A few months ago, this building was literally so open you could roll a

You do not have permission to view this content