By Justin Lee Campbell

Courtesy The Journal

justin@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Attorney Gary Poliakoff told Pickens County Council last week that the county’s position is “just and right” in MRR Pickens’ $30 million lawsuit against the county.

Poliakoff, of Poliakoff and Associates, which represents the county, updated council

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login