County gets clean opinion on annual audit report

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County’s clean record-keeping could help county officials the next time they seek to issue bonds.

During Monday’s county council meeting, Alan Robinson, a certified public accountant with the firm of Cherry Bekaert, presented the county’s 2018 comprehensive annual financial report

“The audit reflects a clean or an unmodified opinion,” Robinson said. “There are no findings, exceptions or issues in the audit. The audit is concluded and presented as a final document.”

He said a highlight of the audit document is the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Excellence, awarded to Pickens County.

“This is a national award that’s applied for,” Robinson said.

To earn the award, the county must go through a blind judging process, he

You do not have permission to view this content