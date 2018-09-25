County time capsule to be unearthed for anniversary

SC governor to visit for grand opening next week

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A time capsule buried in 1968 will be unearthed and opened next week as part of Pickens County’s sesquicentennial celebration.

According to Pickens County public information officer Jamie Burns, the time capsule will be excavated from its location at the Pickens County Courthouse during a public ceremony from noon-1 p.m. Monday.

Following the excavation, a team of experts will begin removing the outer layers of cement and tar from the capsule.

“Teasers and updates on time capsule preparation will be provided through Pickens County’s social media handles,” Burns said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will attend the grand opening of the time capsule.

The opening is slated to occur from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, on the steps of the Pickens County Courthouse. Historians and community leaders will be

