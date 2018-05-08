County to spend $105K to replace landfill compactor
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Pickens County Council authorized the county administrator Monday to spend more than $100,000 to replace a vital piece of equipment at the county landfill.
County administrator Gerald Wilson said the waste compactor at the county’s construction and demolition landfill caught fire.
“It burned beyond the cost of repairing it,” Wilson said.
A new unit would have cost the county around $900,000, he said.
“We have a unit suitable to replace, a used unit,” Wilson said. “We got
