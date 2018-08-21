County VA office seeks vets for veterans parade

PICKENS — The Pickens County Veterans Affairs Office is looking for veterans to participate in a Veterans Day parade in Pickens County this year.

The veterans parade will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 in Liberty. County officials want to invite all veterans and military members (National Guard, Reserves, active duty) to participate.

Participants may gather as groups and ride on a float or trailer pulled by a truck, ride a motorcycle, drive a classic car or walk.

“We want to take this opportunity to recognize and honor our veterans,” a news release said.

Those interested in participating in the Pickens County Veterans Day parade are asked to contact the Pickens County Veterans Affairs office at (864) 898-5926, (864) 898-5928 or (864) 898-5243.