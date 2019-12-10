County welcomes Finnish educators

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — A little more than a year after School District of Pickens County superintendent Danny Merck visited schools in Finland, 14 Finnish professors have been visiting Pickens County over the past week.

School district spokesman John Eby said the purpose of the visit is for professors from the Oulu University Teacher Training School to exchange knowledge about education.

“During the visit, our guests will tour schools to learn more about the U.S. education system and innovations here in Pickens County and they will lead professional development sessions for our faculty,” Eby said.

The Finnish educators presented “Finish Strong: Lessons from World Education Leaders” at a public forum in

