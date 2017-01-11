Courier Classifieds 1-11-17

Read classifieds from The Pickens County Courier FREE! Click below to browse our ads AT NO COST! To place a Classified ad, come by our office at 109 Garvin Street in Pickens or give us a call at 864-878-6391. Rates to place an ad are $8.95 for 20 words and only 15¢ per additional word

For Sale

Auctions

FARM ESTATE AUCTION – Sat., Jan. 21, 9:30 A.M., 510 Stoller Rd. (Hwy. 301, N.), Bamberg, SC. Estate of Dr. Harold Benson. Tractors, Backhoe, SkidSteer, Trailers, 100’s of Tools, Etc. 803-535-6334. www.cogburnauction.com. SW

Free

2 large fallen trees need cutting & hauled away. Free to anyone who will come cut & load them Call 864-293-5745. 1/4

Services

50% OFF ANY INTERIOR PAINTING. 46 years of experience. We do it all! Call for a FREE estimate. We are insured, neat and professional. Locally owned and operated. Call 864-506-6666. TFC

For Rent

FOR RENT: 317 Katherine St., Easley, SC., large rooms, 1 BR duplex, central heat and air, great location, lawn care included. $490 per month, $200 deposit. Call 864-252-6376.1/11

Mobile Homes For Sale

Repossessed mobile homes. Move in ready. No rent option, but buying could be cheaper than rent! Owner financing on select homes with approved credit. 803-454-2433.

