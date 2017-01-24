Courier Classifieds 1-25-17

Read classifieds from The Pickens County Courier FREE! Click below to browse our ads AT NO COST! To place a Classified ad, come by our office at 109 Garvin Street in Pickens or give us a call at 864-878-6391. Rates to place an ad are $8.95 for 20 words and only 15¢ per additional word.

Announcements

Struggling with DRUGS or ALCOHOL? Addicted to PILLS? Talk to someone who cares. Call The Addiction Hope & Help Line for a free assessment. 866-604-6857. SW

—————————————-

Lung Cancer? And Age 60+? You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. Call 855-664-5681 for information. No Risk. No money out-of-pocket. SW

—————————————-

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY BENEFITS. Unable to work? Denied benefits? We Can Help! WIN or Pay Nothing! Contact Bill Gordon & Associates at 1-800-614-3945 to start your application today! SW

—————————————

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 is the last day to redeem winning tickets in the following South Carolina Education Lottery Instant Games: (SC836) VIP CASH CLUB. SW

—————————————

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING – Get FAA certification to fix planes. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 866-367-2513. SW

—————————————

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us toll FREE 24/7. SW

Help Wanted

Drive with Uber. No experience is required, but you’ll need a Smartphone. It’s fun and easy. For more information, call: 1-800-913-4789. SW

—————————————-

ADVERTISE YOUR DRIVER JOBS in 99 S.C. newspapers for only $375. Your 25-word classified ad will reach more than 2.1 million readers. Call Alanna Ritchie at the S.C. Newspaper Network, 1-888-727-7377.

SW

For Sale

For Sale: 2 plots in hillcrest Memorial Park located in the Garden of Honor for Veterans section 33D spaces 3 and 4 includes 2 urn vaults that can be converted to credit towards casket vaults. Price is substantially below market value $1850 seller pays owner transfer fees. Call Cheryl 757-676-4266. 1/25, 2/1

—————————————-

NFL Sunday Ticket (FREE!) w/Choice Package – includes 200 channels. $60/mo for 12 months. No upfront costs or equipment to buy. Ask about next day installation! 1-800-291-6954. SW

—————————————-

DISH TV – BEST DEAL EVER! Only $39.99/mo. Plus $14.99/mo Internet (where avail.) FREE Streaming. FREE Install (up to 6 rooms.) FREE HD-DVR. Call 1-800-724-4940.

SW

—————————————-

Exede satellite internet Affordable, high speed broadband satellite internet anywhere in the U.S. Order now and save $100. Plans start at $39.99/month. Call 1-800-404-1746. SW

—————————————

FAST Internet! HughesNet Satellite Internet. High-Speed. Avail Anywhere. Speeds to 15 mbps. Starting at $59.99/mo. Call for Limited Time Price. 1-800-280-9221. SW

—————————————

Spectrum Triple Play. TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-800-830-1559. SW

—————————————

OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 844-597-6582. SW

—————————————

Protect your home with fully customizable security and 24/7 monitoring right from your smartphone. Receive up to $1500 in equipment, free (restrictions apply). Call 1-800-795-0237. SW

Services

50% OFF ANY INTERIOR PAINTING. 46 years of experience. We do it all! Call for a FREE estimate. We are insured, neat and professional. Locally owned and operated. Call 864-506-6666. TFC

Auctions

ABSOLUTE AUCTION – Nice Brick House with Pool – Antiques – Furniture – Collectibles – Tools. Saturday, February 4, 10 AM. 308 N. Richardson Street, Latta, SC. Damon Shortt Auction Group, 877-669-4005. SCAL2346. damonshorttproperties.com. SW

—————————————

ADVERTISE YOUR AUCTION in 107 S.C. newspapers for only $375. Your 25-word classified ad will reach more than 2.3 million readers. Call Alanna Ritchie at the S.C. Newspaper Network, 1-888-727-7377. SW

Mobile Home For Sale

Repossessed mobile homes. Move in ready. No rent option, but buying could be cheaper than rent! Owner financing on select homes with approved credit. 803-454-2433. SW

For Rent

ADVERTISE YOUR VACATION PROPERTY FOR RENT OR SALE to more than 2.3 million S.C. newspaper readers. Your 25-word classified ad will appear in 107 S.C. newspapers for only $375. Call Alanna Ritchie at the South Carolina Newspaper Network, 1-888-727-7377. SW