Courier Community Calendar 1-25-17

• Family Discovery Project set by 4-H

Those interested will be able to learn about their family history, customs and quirks in an online family project sponsored by 4-H. There are no meetings, and the project can be taken as fast or slow as participants wish.

Cost is $10 for 4-H families and $20 for non-4-H members. Contact Pickens County Extension at (864) 878-1394 to sign up.

• Sertoma Club invites locals to meet

The Clemson Sertoma Club invites all interested local residents to attend its meetings.

The club meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Occasions at Wedgefield, located at 1551 Eighteen Mile Road in Central. New visitors are always welcome.