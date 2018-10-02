Courier Community Calendar 10-3-18

• Central Museum to host WWI event

World War I in Upstate South Carolina will be the focus of a program and exhibit Oct. 19 at the Central History Museum, located at 416 Church St. in Central. Presented by the museum curator, Anne Sheriff, the 4 p.m. event is sponsored by the James L. Orr Chapter United Daughters of the Confederacy. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call (864)654-1151.

• Amazing Grace to hold homecoming

Amazing Grace Fellowship will hold homecoming services this Sunday, Oct. 7. Special singers Stepping Out In Faith will begin at 10:15 a.m. preaching at 11:15 a.m. lunch to follow in the fellowship building. Amazing Grace Fellowship is located at 229 Pearl St. in Pickens.

• UCM hosting Feet for Heat 5K Saturday

United Christian Ministries will host its eightth annual UCM Feet for Heat 5K this Saturday morning, Oct. 6, at the J.B. “Red” Owens Recreation Complex in Easley to kick off the Blue Ribbon Birthday Bash celebrating Pickens County’s sesquicentennial. Onsite registration and packet pick-up for pre-registered participants will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5K will start at 9 a.m. A one-mile fun run/walk is also available. Online registration and

