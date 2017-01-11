Courier Legals 1-11-17

The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion

NOTICE

To: The unknown owner

The following mobile home has been abandoned at: 577 Franklin Finley Rd. Easley SC 29640.

There is a lien on this mobile home for rent in the amount of $949.00 plus any additional rent from the date of this notice

Contact: Eddie Cassell at 864-436-7351 to claim this mobile home.

After 30 days from the date of this notice, Eddie Cassell will apply to sell the mobile home at the Pickens County Magistrate for public sale. Description:

Year: 1997

Make: Fleetwood

Model: Unknown

Serial Number: NCFLP69A07201

Dec. 14, 21, 28, Jan. 4

———————————————————————–

INFORMATION TO HEIRS AND DEVISEES

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF: PICKENS

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NUMBER: 2016-ES-39-00796

IN THE MATTER OF: BARBARA C. NELSON

(Decedent)

On DECEMBER 8, 2016, Application/Petition was made to the Probate Court of PICKENS County at 222 MCDANIEL AVENUE, PICKENS, SC 29671, for the

INFORMAL FORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

APPOINTMENT

in the above matter.

The Decedent’s Will dated JUNE 13, 2011, Codicil(s) dated NONE, and Memorandum(s) dated NONE was/were presented.

Bond HAS HAS NOT been filed.

This notice is being sent to persons who have or may have some interest in the estate.

Please note: This form is required to be sent to all potential devisees and heirs of the Decedent. Receipt of this form does not mean that you will inherit from the Decedent. You may review the file in the Probate Court or see an attorney if you desire further information.

My application/petition was granted within the past thirty (30) days on

DECEMBER 15, 20 16.

Applicant/Personal

Representative Name:

R. MURRAY HUGHES

859 PENDLETON ST., PO BOX 9

PICKENS, SC 29671

Telephone (Work): 864-878-1184

MURRAY@ALHFIRM.COM

Jan. 11, 18, 24

———————————————————————–

2016-CP-39-01150

EQUITY COURT SALE

STATE OF SC

PICKENS COUNTY

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Pursuant to a Court Decree in United Community Bank s/b/a to The Palmetto Bank v. Janet Reese, et al., I will sell at public auction to highest bidder at County Court House on February 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. the following property: ALL that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being situate in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, about Two (2) miles east of the City of Clemson, and being known and designated as Lot Number Twenty-seven (27), on a plat prepared by Walter L. Davis, Surveyor, and being more fully described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at an iron pin on the western side of Vista Drive, which point is common corner of Lot No. 26 and Lot No. 27, thence along Vista Drive N14-40E 75 feet to an iron pin, common corner of Lot No. 27 and Lot No. 28; thence N74-34W 221.1 feet to an iron pin; thence S38-08W 85 feet to an iron pin; thence S75-20E 254.9 feet to point of BEGINNING. This being the property conveyed to Janet Reese and Barrett D. Reese by deed of Jack Kemp, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, dated January 9, 1992, and recorded in Deed Book 157 at page 97, records of Pickens County, South Carolina. TMS 4054-11-77-1274

The total judgment debt set forth in the Order is $37,653.95. (THE ORIGINAL FILE CAN BE VIEWED IN THE CLERK OF COURT’S OFFICE)

The property will be sold subject to any past due or accruing property taxes, assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

The property will be sold subject to the 120 day right of redemption of the United States of America.

This property will be sold subject to the following mortgage(s)/senior encumbrances: None.

The successful bidder must pay interim interest from the date of the Sale through date of compliance at the rate of 8.25%

Each successful bidder other than plaintiff at time bid is accepted will be required to deposit with Master as evidence of good faith 5% of bid in cash or certified check at the time of bid. In event purchaser fails or refuses to comply with terms of sale within 20 days from close of bidding, deposit shall be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt, and the Master shall forthwith re-advertise and resell said property upon the same terms on some subsequent sales day at the risk of former purchaser until obtaining full compliance with sale.

Bidding will not close on sales day, but will remain open for a period of 30 days to close on March 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. THE PLAINTIFF RESERVES THE RIGHT TO WAIVE DEFICIENCY UP TO AND INCLUDING THE DATE OF THE SALE.

Terms of sale – cash; purchaser to pay deed and stamps. The property will be sold without any warranty or representation as to title or otherwise by Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s counsel.

Attention is drawn to the Court Order on file with the Saluda County Clerk of Court. The terms and conditions of the actual Court Order, to the extent of any inconsistencies, control over any terms or conditions contained in the Notice of Sale.

____________________________

Sean Hinton, Esq.

Special Referee, Pickens County

S. Lindsay Carrington

Bell Carrington & Price, LLC

408 East North Street

Greenville, SC 29601

864-272-0556, Attorney for Plaintiff

Jan. 11, 18, 25

———————————————————————–

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

Case No. 2016-CP-39-00539

KENNETH D. ACKER, Plaintiff, vs. JAMIE PILGRIM, Defendant.

____________________________

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER of the Court of Common Pleas for Pickens County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Kenneth D. Acker v. Jamie Pilgrim, the undersigned as Special Referee, Kelvin R. Kearse, will sell on February 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pickens County Courthouse in Pickens, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being situate in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, on Midway Road and containing 1.555 acres, more or less, and being more fully described as follows, to-wit:

BEGINNING at a point on Midway Road and running long the road S17-31-40W 299.54 feet to a point; thence leaving the road and running N80-54-36W 142.37 feet to a point; thence N44-17-08W 75 feet to a point; thence N15-09-34E 40.62 feet to a point; thence N30-32-13W 40 feet to a point; thence S88-19-29W 60.45 feet to a point; thence N38-17-21E 240.30 feet to a point; thence S63-29-38E 175.88 feet to the point of Beginning.

TMS# 4194-00-45-5165

Property Address: Midway Road

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. The purchaser(s) shall pay for deed and documentary recording fees and the successful bidder shall deposit with the Special Referee a certified check or cash in the amount equal to 5% of the amount of the bid as evidence of good faith. Deficiency judgment being waived, the sale will not remain open and shall be final on the said sales day. In the event the successful bidder fails to comply with the terms of sale within 20 days the deposit will be applied to the cost and the balance distributed to the Plaintiff and the Special Referee shall forthwith resale the property, after due notice and advertisement, at such subsequent sales day until a purchaser who shall comply with the terms of sale is obtained. The subsequent sale or sales shall be made at the risk of the former purchaser.

/s Kelvin R. Kearse, Special Referee

Date: January 5, 2017

Adam B. Lambert, Attorney for Plaintiff

Acker Lambert Hinton P.A.

Jan. 11, 18, 24