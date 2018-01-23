Courier Legals 1-24-18

NOTICE OF SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

PICKENS COUNTY

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Case No.: 2017-CP-39-00925

Pursuant to Court Decree in Donald R. Savage, Plaintiff, vs. PMDavidson, LLC, et al., Defendant(s), I, the undersigned, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder at the Pickens County Courthouse, 214 East Main Street, Pickens, South Carolina, on February 5, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. the following property:

All that piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Pickens, State of South Carolina, Town of Central, on the north side of US Highway 123 identified as Lot Number One (1) as shown on a plat prepared by John R. Long & Associates, recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Pickens County, South Carolina, in Plat Book 505, at Page 14-A. Reference is hereby made to said plat for a more complete and accurate metes and bounds description thereof.

This being the same property conveyed to Donald R. Savage by deed of James T. Neville Clark and Joshua N. Clark, recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Pickens County, South Carolina, in Deed Book 1102, at Page 286, on May 30, 2007.

TMS # 4065-10-35-3350

Property Address: 103 Shannon Drive,

Central, South Carolina 29630

The property will be sold subject to that certain Mortgage executed by Donald R. Savage to the Bank of Travelers Rest in the original amount of $50,000.00 being recorded on October 28, 2009 in Book 4096 at Page 122, and that certain Assignment of Leases and Rents executed by Donald R. Savage to Bank of Travelers Rest being recorded on October 28, 2009 in Book 4096 at Page 131, as well as any past due or accruing property taxes, assessments, existing easements, and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

The successful bidder must pay interim interest from the date of sale through date of compliance at the legal rate of interest.

Each successful bidder other than the Plaintiff at time bid is accepted will be immediately required to deposit with the Clerk of Court as evidence of good faith, five (5%) percent of bid in cash or certified check at the time of the bid. In the event purchaser fails or refuses to comply with terms of sale within twenty (20) days, deposit shall be forfeited and applied first to cost and then to Donald R. Savage’s debt, and the Special Referee shall forthwith re-advertise and resell said property upon the same terms on some subsequent sales day at the risk of former purchaser until obtaining full compliance with sale.

Deficiency judgment is demanded against Defendant PMDavidson, LLC. Bidding will not close on sales day, but will remain open for a period of 30 days to close on March 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Plaintiff reserves the right to withdraw its demand for deficiency judgment at any time prior to the foreclosure sale herein.

Terms of Sale-Cash; purchaser shall pay for all costs associated with obtaining a deed and recording same, and also the legal rate of interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to the date of bid compliance with the; purchaser to pay for deed and stamps.

If the Plaintiff or a representative of the Plaintiff is does not appear at the sale, then the property will be withdrawn from the sale and the sale will be re-scheduled at the next available sales day.

No representation is made with respect to the status of the title to the real property being sold and any prospective Purchase is put on notice to obtain his or her own legal counsel to advise him on this matter.

The Honorable R. Murray Hughes

Special Referee for Pickens County

Date: Jan. 2. 2018

Jan. 10, 17, 24

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Case No. 2017-CP-39-01021

START FRESH INVESTMENTS, LLC D/B/A START FRESH INVESTMENTS, Plaintiff, v. LAVENIA W. BOLDING A/K/A LAVENIA WILLIAMSON BOLDING, Defendant.

Upon authority of a Decree dated the 9th Day of January, 2018, the undersigned Special Referee for Pickens County will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, at public auction, the premises fully described below, at the Pickens County Courthouse, on the 5th of February 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the County Courthouse, 214 East Main Street, Pickens, SC 29671 or shortly thereafter.

All that certain piece parcel or lot of land, along with any improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, City of Easley, being shown and designated as Lot Number 56 of Section 2 on plat of Alice Manufacturing Company by Dalton and Neves, dated May 1958, recorded in the Register of Deeds Office for Pickens County, South Carolina in Plat Book 10 at Page 208, and having the courses and distances, metes and bounds, as upon said plat appear; BEGINNING at an iron pin on Maple Street and running back therefrom along Lot No. 55 South 19-09 East 127.9 feet to iron pin; thence along Lot No. 63 South 72-06 West 156.2 feet to iron pin; thence North 16-0 West 133 feet to iron pin on Maple Street; thence along said street North 74-0 East 149 feet to BEGINNING corner.

This being the same property conveyed unto Harold E. Bolding and Lavenia W. Bolding by deed of Lassie G. Williamson, dated July 11, 1974 and recorded July 16, 1974 in Deed Book 12-V at Page 371 in the Register of Deeds Office for Pickens County, South Carolina.

This being the same property conveyed to Lavenia Williamson Bolding by Deed of Distribution of the Estate of Harold E. Bolding, under Case No. 2013-ES-3900519, dated August 7, 2014 and recorded August 8, 2014 in Deed Book 1623 at Page 336 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Pickens County.

TMS #: 5019-10-25-8089

Property Address: 203 Maple Street

Pickens County

Easley, South Carolina

No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

The property shall be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The highest bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will be required to deposit with the undersigned Special Referee, at the conclusion of the bidding, cash or certified check in the amount of five (5%) per cent of the bid; the said deposit to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance.

Should the highest bidder fail and refuse to make the required deposit at the time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days from the date of sale, the undersigned Special Referee will resell the property at the risk and expense of the defaulting bidder upon the same terms as above set out. The Sheriff of Pickens County may be authorized to put the purchaser into possession of the premises if requested by the purchaser. The successful purchaser shall pay for documentary stamps on the Foreclosure Deed, and interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to the date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 11.15% per annum.

If the Plaintiff or its representative fail to appear and bid at the foreclosure sale, any such sale shall be null and void and of no effect.

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OR RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

R. Murray Hughes

Pickens County Special Referee

Submitted by:

Larry D. Cohen, Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 30547

Charleston, South Carolina 29417

Tel. (843) 225-4445

Jan. 17, 24, 31

NOTICE

To all persons claiming an interest in: 1995-8’4″-FIBERGLASS-BOMBARDIER-ZZN22858J495

MICHAEL CURRIER CASAVANT will apply to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor, contact SCDNR at (803) 734-3858. Upon thirty days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made and the watercraft/outboard motor has not been reported stolen, SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case No: 20170621950441

Jan. 17, 24, 31

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

OF SOUTH CAROLINA

CLERK’S OFFICE

NOTICE OF FILING

DOCKET NO. 2018-15-W

Joint Application of Water Head, LLC and Sliding Rock Water System, LLC

Water Head, LLC (Water Head) and Sliding Rock Water System, LLC (Sliding Rock) (collectively the Joint Applicants) have filed an Application for approval of the transfer and sale of the water facilities, territories and other utility assets to Sliding Rock, a limited liability corporation, and for authority for Sliding Rock to operate as a public utility as defined in S.C. Code Ann. § 58-5-10(4) with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (the Commission). Water Head operates water supply and distribution systems providing service to the public for compensation in portions of Pickens County, South Carolina, and it services approximately 65 residential customers and 4 commercial customers. If the Application is approved by the Commission, Water Head will transfer the water systems, service territories, personal and business property, easements, governmental authorizations including any applicable permits, and certain other utility assets necessary for the operation of the systems to Sliding Rock. The Application requests that the Commission grant Sliding Rock a certificate of public convenience and necessity and to permit Sliding Rock as a public utility to operate the water systems currently owned and operated by Water Head under the schedules of rates and charges currently approved for them by the Commission.

According to the Application, if the relief contained in the Application is granted, the rates charged by Water Head to their customers will not change. Additionally, upon approval of the Application, all of Water Head’s utility customers will become customers of Sliding Rock and Water Head will discontinue the provision of water service to the public as it will no longer have authorized service territories or the related certificates of public convenience and necessity granted by the Commission. The Application was filed pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. Regs. 103-704 and 103-743.

A copy of the company’s Application can be found on the Commission’s website at www.psc.sc.gov under Docket No. 2018-15-W. Additionally, a copy of the application is available from the office of E. Scott Sanders, Esquire, E. Scott Sanders, LLC, 1151 E. Washington Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601.

Any person who wishes to participate in this matter as a party of record, should file a Petition to Intervene in accordance with the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure on or before February 22, 2018, by filing the Petition to Intervene with the Commission, by providing a copy to the Office of Regulatory Staff and by providing a copy to all parties of record. For the receipt of future Commission correspondence, please include an email address in the Petition to Intervene. Please refer to Docket No. 2018-15-W and mail a copy to all other parties in this docket. Any person who seeks to intervene and who wishes to testify and present evidence at the hearing, if scheduled, should notify, in writing, the Commission; the Office of Regulatory Staff at 1401 Main Street, Suite 900, Columbia, South Carolina 29201; and the company at the above address, on or before February 22, 2018. Please refer to Docket No. 2018-15-W.

A public hearing, if scheduled, will be held in Columbia, South Carolina in the offices of the Commission located at 101 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, South Carolina 29210, for the purpose of receiving testimony and other evidence from all interested parties regarding this Application. The time and date of this hearing will be furnished to all interested parties at a later date.

For the most recent information regarding this docket, including changes in scheduled dates included in this Notice, please refer to www.psc.sc.gov and Docket No. 2018-15-W.

Persons seeking information about the Commission’s procedures should contact the Commission at (803) 896-5100 or visit its website at www.psc.sc.gov.

Jan. 24