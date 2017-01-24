Courier Legals 1-25-17

The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion

INFORMATION TO HEIRS AND DEVISEES

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF: PICKENS

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NUMBER: 2016-ES-39-00796

IN THE MATTER OF: BARBARA C. NELSON

(Decedent)

On DECEMBER 8, 2016, Application/Petition was made to the Probate Court of PICKENS County at 222 MCDANIEL AVENUE, PICKENS, SC 29671, for the

INFORMAL FORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

APPOINTMENT

in the above matter.

The Decedent’s Will dated JUNE 13, 2011, Codicil(s) dated NONE, and Memorandum(s) dated NONE was/were presented.

Bond HAS HAS NOT been filed.

This notice is being sent to persons who have or may have some interest in the estate.

Please note: This form is required to be sent to all potential devisees and heirs of the Decedent. Receipt of this form does not mean that you will inherit from the Decedent. You may review the file in the Probate Court or see an attorney if you desire further information.

My application/petition was granted within the past thirty (30) days on

DECEMBER 15, 20 16.

Applicant/Personal

Representative Name:

R. MURRAY HUGHES

859 PENDLETON ST., PO BOX 9

PICKENS, SC 29671

Telephone (Work): 864-878-1184

MURRAY@ALHFIRM.COM

Jan. 11, 18, 25

———————————————————————–

2016-CP-39-01150

EQUITY COURT SALE

STATE OF SC

PICKENS COUNTY

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Pursuant to a Court Decree in United Community Bank s/b/a to The Palmetto Bank v. Janet Reese, et al., I will sell at public auction to highest bidder at County Court House on February 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. the following property: ALL that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being situate in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, about Two (2) miles east of the City of Clemson, and being known and designated as Lot Number Twenty-seven (27), on a plat prepared by Walter L. Davis, Surveyor, and being more fully described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at an iron pin on the western side of Vista Drive, which point is common corner of Lot No. 26 and Lot No. 27, thence along Vista Drive N14-40E 75 feet to an iron pin, common corner of Lot No. 27 and Lot No. 28; thence N74-34W 221.1 feet to an iron pin; thence S38-08W 85 feet to an iron pin; thence S75-20E 254.9 feet to point of BEGINNING. This being the property conveyed to Janet Reese and Barrett D. Reese by deed of Jack Kemp, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, dated January 9, 1992, and recorded in Deed Book 157 at page 97, records of Pickens County, South Carolina. TMS 4054-11-77-1274

The total judgment debt set forth in the Order is $37,653.95. (THE ORIGINAL FILE CAN BE VIEWED IN THE CLERK OF COURT’S OFFICE)

The property will be sold subject to any past due or accruing property taxes, assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

The property will be sold subject to the 120 day right of redemption of the United States of America.

This property will be sold subject to the following mortgage(s)/senior encumbrances: None.

The successful bidder must pay interim interest from the date of the Sale through date of compliance at the rate of 8.25%

Each successful bidder other than plaintiff at time bid is accepted will be required to deposit with Master as evidence of good faith 5% of bid in cash or certified check at the time of bid. In event purchaser fails or refuses to comply with terms of sale within 20 days from close of bidding, deposit shall be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt, and the Master shall forthwith re-advertise and resell said property upon the same terms on some subsequent sales day at the risk of former purchaser until obtaining full compliance with sale.

Bidding will not close on sales day, but will remain open for a period of 30 days to close on March 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. THE PLAINTIFF RESERVES THE RIGHT TO WAIVE DEFICIENCY UP TO AND INCLUDING THE DATE OF THE SALE.

Terms of sale – cash; purchaser to pay deed and stamps. The property will be sold without any warranty or representation as to title or otherwise by Plaintiff or Plaintiff’s counsel.

Attention is drawn to the Court Order on file with the Saluda County Clerk of Court. The terms and conditions of the actual Court Order, to the extent of any inconsistencies, control over any terms or conditions contained in the Notice of Sale.

____________________________

Sean Hinton, Esq.

Special Referee, Pickens County

S. Lindsay Carrington

Bell Carrington & Price, LLC

408 East North Street

Greenville, SC 29601

864-272-0556, Attorney for Plaintiff

Jan. 11, 18, 25

———————————————————————–

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

Case No. 2016-CP-39-00539

KENNETH D. ACKER, Plaintiff, vs. JAMIE PILGRIM, Defendant.

____________________________

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER of the Court of Common Pleas for Pickens County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Kenneth D. Acker v. Jamie Pilgrim, the undersigned as Special Referee, Kelvin R. Kearse, will sell on February 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pickens County Courthouse in Pickens, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being situate in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, on Midway Road and containing 1.555 acres, more or less, and being more fully described as follows, to-wit:

BEGINNING at a point on Midway Road and running long the road S17-31-40W 299.54 feet to a point; thence leaving the road and running N80-54-36W 142.37 feet to a point; thence N44-17-08W 75 feet to a point; thence N15-09-34E 40.62 feet to a point; thence N30-32-13W 40 feet to a point; thence S88-19-29W 60.45 feet to a point; thence N38-17-21E 240.30 feet to a point; thence S63-29-38E 175.88 feet to the point of Beginning.

TMS# 4194-00-45-5165

Property Address: Midway Road

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. The purchaser(s) shall pay for deed and documentary recording fees and the successful bidder shall deposit with the Special Referee a certified check or cash in the amount equal to 5% of the amount of the bid as evidence of good faith. Deficiency judgment being waived, the sale will not remain open and shall be final on the said sales day. In the event the successful bidder fails to comply with the terms of sale within 20 days the deposit will be applied to the cost and the balance distributed to the Plaintiff and the Special Referee shall forthwith resale the property, after due notice and advertisement, at such subsequent sales day until a purchaser who shall comply with the terms of sale is obtained. The subsequent sale or sales shall be made at the risk of the former purchaser.

/s Kelvin R. Kearse, Special Referee

Date: January 5, 2017

Adam B. Lambert, Attorney for Plaintiff

Acker Lambert Hinton P.A.

Jan. 11, 18, 25

—————————————————————————-

LEGAL NOTICE

The Pickens County Planning Commission will meet in regular session and conduct a public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.in the Main Conference Room at the Pickens County Administration Facility, 222 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens, SC.

Prior to the regular meeting and public hearing, the Planning Commission will meet in a work session at 6:00 p.m. in the same location.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following item:

1. SD-17-002Old Bethlehem School Road S/D, 14 Lot Residential Development located on Old Bethlehem School Road and Old Liberty Road, Pickens. The proposed development is located on approximately 10.593 acres. The property owner and applicant is Distinguished Design, LLC.

TMS# 4190-17-00-2769

More information for each item is available in the Planning office in the Department of Community Development and is open for public inspection during regular business hours. If any member of the public requires special assistance please call 864-898-5956.

Jan. 25

———————————————————————–

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2016-CP-39-01161

21st Mortgage Corporation Plaintiff, vs-Lynn J. Johnson aka Lynn Johnson; Andrea Johnson; Blue World Pools, Inc., Defendant(s)

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of 21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Lynn J. Johnson aka Lynn Johnson; Andrea Johnson; Blue World Pools, Inc., I, R. Murray Hughes, as Special Referee for Pickens County, will sell on February 6, 2017, at 11:00 am, at the Pickens County Courthouse, 214 E. Main Street, Pickens, SC 29671, to the highest bidder:

ALL that certain piece parcel or tract of land together with all improvements located thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Pickens, State of South Carolina, being shown as containing 1.27 acres, more or less, as shown on a plat of survey for V. Nelson Barton, Jr., prepared by C. E. Shehan Surveying, dated January 19, 1999, and recorded in the Register of Deeds for Pickens County in Plat Book 368 at Page 12A, reference to said plat being hereby made for a more complete and accurate description thereof.

THIS is the same property as that conveyed to Lynn J. Johnson by deed of 21st Mortgage Corporation recorded February 25, 2011 in the Register of Deeds for Pickens County in Book 1371 at page 329.

TMS #: 4086-00-08-7849

Mobile Home: 2000 Home VIN HMST14949ABGA

SUBJECT TO PICKENS COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 11.5% per annum.

R. Murray Hughes

Special Referee for Pickens County

Theodore von Keller, Esquire

B. Lindsay Crawford, III, Esquire

Sara Hutchins, Esquire

B. Lindsay Crawford, IV, Esquire

Columbia, South Carolina

Attorney for Plaintiff

Jan. 18, 25 Feb. 1

———————————————————————–

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF SOUTH CAROLINA

CLERK’S OFFICE

NOTICE OF FILING

DOCKET NO.2017-24-W

Application of Water Head, LLC

Water Head, LLC (Water Head or the Company) has filed a Request for Modification of Its Tariff for Water Service with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (the Commission). The Request was filed pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. §58-5-240(G), and pursuant to this authority, the Company requests that it be permitted to modify the terms of its rate schedule for water service by implementing a charge to install water meters for new developmental structures. If approved by the Commission, the added language to the tariff will read as follows:

“New Commercial Customers will be charged a $3,500 Connection Fee (New Connections Only)”

“New Residential Customers will be charged a $2,000 Connection Fee (New Connections Only)”

The purpose of the fee is to cover the current cost of connecting a new customer to the water system and installing a water meter at each new structure throughout the Company’s service area. The fee will not impact current customers or the transfer of a previously active account to a new customer, but the cost will be borne by new builders.

A copy of the company’s Application can be found on the Commission’s website at www.psc.sc.gov under Docket No. 2017-24-W. Additionally, a copy of the application is available from the office of Daniel Trammel, Esquire, Post Office Box 6832, Greenville, South Carolina 29606.

Any person who wishes to participate in this matter as a party of record, should file a Petition to Intervene in accordance with the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure on or before February 17, 2017, by filing the Petition to Intervene with the Commission, by providing a copy to the Office of Regulatory Staff and by providing a copy to all parties of record. For the receipt of future Commission correspondence, please include an email address in the Petition to Intervene. Please refer to Docket No.2017-24-Wand mail a copy to all other parties in this docket. Any person who seeks to intervene and who wishes to testify and present evidence at the hearing, if scheduled, should notify, in writing, the Commission; the Office of Regulatory Staff at 1401 Main Street, Suite 900, Columbia, South Carolina 29201; and the company at the above address, on or before February 17, 2017. Please refer to Docket No.2017-24-W.

A public hearing, if scheduled, will be held in Columbia, South Carolina in the offices of the Commission located at 101 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, South Carolina 29210, for the purpose of receiving testimony and other evidence from all interested parties regarding this Application. The time and date of this hearing will be furnished to all interested parties at a later date.

For the most recent information regarding this docket, including changes in scheduled dates included in this Notice, please refer to www.psc.sc.gov and Docket No.2017-24-W.

Persons seeking information about the Commission’s procedures should contact the Commission at (803) 896-5100 or visit its website at www.psc.sc.gov.

Jan. 25

———————————————————————–

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

CASE NO. 2016CP3900533

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY against THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING, BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST, PATRICIA C. DEMPSEY A/K/A PATRICIA DEMPSEY, DECEASED, et al., I, the SPECIAL REFEREE for PICKENS County, will sell on March 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the PICKENS County Courthouse, PICKENS, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

PARCEL I:

ALL THAT CERTAIN, PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND, BEING SITUATE IN THE STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF PICKENS, FOUR (4) MILES SOUTHWEST OF THE CITY OF PICKENS AND BEING SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS 1.28 ACRES ON A PLAT PREPARED OF C.E. SHEHAN, R.L.S. #8810, DATED JUNE 24, 1986, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 29 AT PAGE 200, AS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR THE COUNTY OF PICKENS, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, REFERENCE WHICH IS MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.

PARCEL II:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL, OR LOT OF LAND LYING AND BEING SITUATE IN THE STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF PICKENS, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS 0.35 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ON A PLAT PREPARED BY JOSEPH E. CROWE, RLS #16499, DATED OCTOBER 24, 2007, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 576 AT PAGE 3-A, RECORDS OF PICKENS COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, REFERENCE TO WHICH IS INVITED FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.

SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN ELECTRIC LINE RIGHT OF WAY EASEMENT AS SHOWN RECORDED IN BOOK 13-B AT PAGE 625, IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS IN AND FOR PICKENS COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

BEING THE SAME DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED AS SHOWN RECORDED IN BOOK D-1030 AT PAGE 257; AND THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED AS SHOWN RECORDED IN BOOK D-1090 AT PAGE 152: AND THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED SHOWN RECORDED IN BOOK 14-W AT PAGE 515, IN THE OFFICE OF THE R.O.D. IN AND FOR PICKENS COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

A/K/A: 512 ODELL ROAD, LIBERTY, SOUTH CAROLINA 29657.

PARCEL ID#: 4089 00 45 7459 & 4089 00 45 6347.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the SPECIAL REFEREE at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. If the Plaintiff’s representative is not in attendance at the scheduled time of the sale, the sale shall be canceled and the property sold on some subsequent sales day after due advertisement. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the SPECIAL REFEREE may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder).

As a deficiency judgment is being waived, the bidding will not remain open thirty (30) days after the date of sale.

Purchaser to pay for preparation of deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and recording of the deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 2.606% per annum. Subject to assessments, PICKENS County taxes, easements, easements and restrictions of record, and other senior encumbrances. The Geheren Firm, P.C. 4828 Ashford Dunwoody Road, 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30338 January 18, 2017 Attorneys for the Plaintiff.

Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8

———————————————————————–