Courier Legals 1-4-17

NOTICE

To: The unknown owner

The following mobile home has been abandoned at: 577 Franklin Finley Rd. Easley SC 29640.

There is a lien on this mobile home for rent in the amount of $949.00 plus any additional rent from the date of this notice

Contact: Eddie Cassell at 864-436-7351 to claim this mobile home.

After 30 days from the date of this notice, Eddie Cassell will apply to sell the mobile home at the Pickens County Magistrate for public sale. Description:

Year: 1997

Make: Fleetwood

Model: Unknown

Serial Number: NCFLP69A07201

Dec. 14, 21, 28, Jan. 4

