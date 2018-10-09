Courier Letters to the Editor 10-10-18

Thankful Kavanaugh was sworn in

Dear Editor,

The often-stated reason liberals opposed Judge Brett Kavanaugh was abortion, but that’s only part of it. The left’s zeal to ruin his reputation and keep him off the Supreme Court was fueled by something more.

Smear campaigns against Christian conservatives are nothing new. The left has skillful but disgusting techniques. First, they fabricate a story, then get a media friend to run it — giving it legitimacy in the eyes of the unsuspecting, and it takes off like a spark to a bale of hay.

Unfortunately, in these days of 24-hour news, many stories run with little

You do not have permission to view this content