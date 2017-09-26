Courier Letters to the Editor

Spreading the word

Dear Editor,

I just want to talk about what a great place Pickens County is and what we have going for us.

There’s one really cool thing, and that’s tourism. We have a great museum, and also Hagood Mill.

We need to spread the word that Hagood Mill is probably one of the most interesting historical attractions in Pickens. I’ve volunteered there a lot as a Boy Scout from Troop 51, and the need for volunteers is immense.

Let’s spread the word so people will visit Pickens.

Bradley Hawkins

Dacusville