Courier Notice to Creditors 1-11-17
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.
Estate: Robert Wesley Simmons
Date of Death: 12/07/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900807
Personal Representative:
Shari Denise S. Durham
Address: 205 Holliday Road
Six Mile, SC 29682
Attorney: R. Murray Hughes
Address: PO Box 9
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 28, Jan 4, 11
Estate: Marjorie Elizabeth Borom Miller
Date of Death: 12/02/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900799
Personal Representative:
Sidney Crafton Miller
Address: 1078 Freeman Bridge Rd.
Easley, SC 29640
Jan 4, 11, 18
Estate: Paula Diane Worley
Date of Death: 12/07/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900810
Personal Representative: Justin Manley
Address: 254 Megee Rd.
Salem, SC 29676
Jan 4, 11, 18
