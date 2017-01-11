Courier Notice to Creditors 1-11-17

The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.

Estate: Robert Wesley Simmons

Date of Death: 12/07/2016

Case Number: 2016ES3900807

Personal Representative:

Shari Denise S. Durham

Address: 205 Holliday Road

Six Mile, SC 29682

Attorney: R. Murray Hughes

Address: PO Box 9

Pickens, SC 29671

Dec. 28, Jan 4, 11

Estate: Marjorie Elizabeth Borom Miller

Date of Death: 12/02/2016

Case Number: 2016ES3900799

Personal Representative:

Sidney Crafton Miller

Address: 1078 Freeman Bridge Rd.

Easley, SC 29640

Jan 4, 11, 18

Estate: Paula Diane Worley

Date of Death: 12/07/2016

Case Number: 2016ES3900810

Personal Representative: Justin Manley

Address: 254 Megee Rd.

Salem, SC 29676

Jan 4, 11, 18