Courier Notice to Creditors 1-24-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.
Estate: Janie Marie Wooten
AKA Jannie Marie Wooten
Date of Death: 12/19/2017
Case Number: 2017ES3900848
Personal Representative:
Michael Gene Wooten
Address: 10924 Augusta Rd.,
Honea Path, SC 29654
Jan. 10, 17, 24
Estate: Michael Scott Jones
Date of Death: 08/16/2017
Case Number: 2018ES3900007
Personal Representative:
Crystal Lynn Jones
Address: Post Office Box 821,
1030 Old Norris Rd.,
Liberty SC 29657
Jan. 10, 17, 24
Estate: Shirley Anne Bagwell Tolley
Date of Death: 12/06/2017
Case Number: 2018ES3900028
Personal Representative:
Morris Edwin Tolley
Address: 108 W. Hamilton Street
Easley, SC 29640
Jan. 17, 24, 31
Estate: Edith L. France
Date of Death: 12/05/2017
Case Number: 2018ES3900001
Personal Representative:
Diana Louise Puchel
Address: 115 Sugar Maple Dr.
Pickens, SC 29671
Jan. 17, 24, 31
Estate: Cecil Chapman Yates
Date of Death: 11/12/2017
Case Number: 2017ES3900734
Personal Representative:
Sharon Dover Holden
Address: 251 Pecan Drive
Liberty, SC 29657
Attorney: R. Scott Dover
Address: PO Box 462
Pickens, SC 29671
Jan. 17, 24, 31
Estate: James Edward Hairston
Date of Death: 06/04/2017
Case Number: 2018ES3900010
Personal Representative:
James Monroe Hairston
Address: 1109 Highland Rd.
Easley, SC 29640
Attorney: James S. Erwin, III
Address: 413 Gentry Memorial Hwy.
Easley, SC 29640
Jan. 17, 24, 31
