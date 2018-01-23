Courier Notice to Creditors 1-24-18

The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.

Estate: Janie Marie Wooten

AKA Jannie Marie Wooten

Date of Death: 12/19/2017

Case Number: 2017ES3900848

Personal Representative:

Michael Gene Wooten

Address: 10924 Augusta Rd.,

Honea Path, SC 29654

Jan. 10, 17, 24

Estate: Michael Scott Jones

Date of Death: 08/16/2017

Case Number: 2018ES3900007

Personal Representative:

Crystal Lynn Jones

Address: Post Office Box 821,

1030 Old Norris Rd.,

Liberty SC 29657

Jan. 10, 17, 24

Estate: Shirley Anne Bagwell Tolley

Date of Death: 12/06/2017

Case Number: 2018ES3900028

Personal Representative:

Morris Edwin Tolley

Address: 108 W. Hamilton Street

Easley, SC 29640

Jan. 17, 24, 31

Estate: Edith L. France

Date of Death: 12/05/2017

Case Number: 2018ES3900001

Personal Representative:

Diana Louise Puchel

Address: 115 Sugar Maple Dr.

Pickens, SC 29671

Jan. 17, 24, 31

Estate: Cecil Chapman Yates

Date of Death: 11/12/2017

Case Number: 2017ES3900734

Personal Representative:

Sharon Dover Holden

Address: 251 Pecan Drive

Liberty, SC 29657

Attorney: R. Scott Dover

Address: PO Box 462

Pickens, SC 29671

Jan. 17, 24, 31

Estate: James Edward Hairston

Date of Death: 06/04/2017

Case Number: 2018ES3900010

Personal Representative:

James Monroe Hairston

Address: 1109 Highland Rd.

Easley, SC 29640

Attorney: James S. Erwin, III

Address: 413 Gentry Memorial Hwy.

Easley, SC 29640

Jan. 17, 24, 31