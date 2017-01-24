Courier Notice to Creditors 1-25-17

The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion.

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.

Estate: James Donald Patterson

Date of Death: 11/17/2016

Case Number: 2016ES3900773

Personal Representative:

Brenda Odom Patterson

Address: 310 Katie Lane,

Easley SC 29640

Jan 18, 25, Feb. 1

Estate: Brian George Crabb

Date of Death: 11/23/2016

Case Number: 2016ES3900793

Personal Representative:

Carol Ann Gerding

Address: 9288 Mennonite Rd.

Wadsworth, OH 44281

Attorney: Corinne B, Cannon

Post Office Box 629

Clemson, SC 29633

Jan 18, 25, Feb. 1

Estate: Alvin Leo Powell

Date of Death: 12/22/2016

Case Number: 2016ES3900820

Personal Representative:

Alvin Dale Powell

Address: 556 Boundary Drive

Pickens, SC 29671

Jan 25, Feb 1, 8

Estate: William Perry Anders, Sr.

Date of Death: 10/18/2016

Case Number: 2017ES3900024

Personal Representative: Mary Jo Anders

Address: 3199 Table Rock Road

Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: Chadwicke L. Groover

Address: 15 Brendan Way, Suite 215

Greenville, SC 29615

Jan 25, Feb 1, 8

Estate: Roy Elmer Whittemore

Date of Death: 12/08/2016

Case Number: 2017ES3900019

Personal Representative:

Anna Whittemore

Address:

2500 Merchants Row Blvd., #114

Tallahassee, FL 32311

Attorney: Kenneth D. Acker

Address: PO Box 9

Pickens, SC 29671

Jan 25, Feb 1, 8