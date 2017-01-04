Courier Notice to Creditors 1-4-17
The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.
The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion.
Estate: Ronald Hope Melton
Date of Death: 09/16/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900786
Personal Representative: W. Grady Jordan
Address: PO Box 1207
Easley, SC 29641
Attorney: James E. Sterling
Address: PO Box 1207
Easley, SC 29641
Dec. 21, 28, Jan 4
Estate: Calvin Joseph Benton Jr
Date of Death: 05/11/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900784
Personal Representative: Derryck Evans
Address: 320 Carroll Rd
Belton, SC 29627
Attorney: Paul S. Landis
Address: 209 E. Washington St
Greenville, SC 29601
Dec. 21, 28, Jan 4
Estate: David Howard Seabaugh
Date of Death: 10/13/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900802
Personal Representative:
Jeremy Seabaugh
Address: 28375 Alger St
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Attorney: David K. Allison
Address: PO Box 879
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 21, 28, Jan 4
Estate: Sallie Rebecca
Jameson Von Kaenel
Date of Death: 10/03/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900795
Personal Representative:
Karl Milton Von Kaenel
Address: 108 Lewis Rd
Clemson, SC 29631
Attorney: Adam B. Lambert
Address: PO Box 9
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 21, 28, Jan 4
Estate: Dillon McCade Ridgeway
Date of Death: 11/23/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900790
Personal Representative:
Kelley Renee Hamilton
Address: 621 Love and Care Rd
Six Mile, SC 29682
Dec. 21, 28, Jan 4
Estate: Lois Chappell Bones
Date of Death: 10/08/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900720
Personal Representative:
Geraldine Anthony
Address: 402 Herringbone Run
Easley, SC 29642
Dec. 21, 28, Jan 4
Estate: Ginger Lee Skelton
Date of Death: 11/24/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900761
Personal Representative: B.R. Skelton
Address: 2962 Walhalla Hwy.
Six Mile, SC 29682
Dec. 21, 28, Jan 4
Estate: Barbara Chappell Nelson
Date of Death: 07/01/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900796
Personal Representative:
R. Murray Hughes
Address: PO Box 9
Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: Adam B. Lambert
Address: PO Box 9
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 21, 28, Jan 4
Estate: Robert Wesley Simmons
Date of Death: 12/07/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900807
Personal Representative:
Shari Denise S. Durham
Address: 205 Holliday Road
Six Mile, SC 29682
Attorney: R. Murray Hughes
Address: PO Box 9
Pickens, SC 29671
Dec. 28, Jan 4, 11
Estate: Marjorie Elizabeth Borom Miller
Date of Death: 12/02/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900799
Personal Representative:
Sidney Crafton Miller
Address: 1078 Freeman Bridge Rd.
Easley, SC 29640
Jan 4, 11, 18
Estate: Paula Diane Worley
Date of Death: 12/07/2016
Case Number: 2016ES3900810
Personal Representative: Justin Manley
Address: 254 Megee Rd.
Salem, SC 29676
Jan 4, 11, 18
Leave a Reply