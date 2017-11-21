Courier Obits 11-22-17

Robert (Bobby) G. Baker

Saint Augustine, Fla. — Robert (Bobby) G. Baker, beloved husband of Dorothy Comstock Baker (deceased) was chosen by God to come home on his 89th birthday, Nov. 12, 2017, around noon.

He was a loving dad to his five children and their families, Robert G. and Norma Barnes Baker, James and Elizabeth Robertson Baker, Dan and Cissy Baker Allison, Lynda Baker, and Lyndon J. Baker (deceased); loved deeply by his seven younger siblings and their families, Betty Claire Chapman and Clyde Chapman (deceased), Mildred (Mimi) Jenkins and Loring (Lefty) Jenkins (deceased), Mary Frances Nealy (deceased), Ernest Russell and Linda Baker, Charles Norman Baker and Darrell, Joan Marie Hendricks (deceased), and Jack and Faye Baker. He was the doting grandpa (the great Gup) to 14 and their families, Robert and Renee Baker III, Timothy Baker and Dana Evans, Jason and Rya Baker, Christopher and Jennelle Baker, Cameron Baker, Spencer Baker (deceased), Angelica and Jeremy Goldman, Daniel and Elise Allison, Alexandra Allison and Kiel Reid, Patrick and Diana Allison, Kathryn And Shane McAnespie, Jonathan Allison, Megan Allison, and Brian and Mariah Baker; and the awesomest great-grandpa to 14, Robert Baker IV, Kevin Baker, Lillian Baker, Bridgette Baker, Leah Baker, Alexander Baker, Randall Carver II, Isabella Marie Novak, Genevieve Mae Goldman, Horatio Gene Goldman, Kylie Allison Reid, Kaiden Alexander Reid, Killian Archer Allison and Khloe Carmichael.

Born Nov. 12, 1928, in Easley, to Ernest Russell Baker and Mary Elizabeth Norman, he was the eldest of eight children. As a ninth-grade student at Pickens High School, he received an appointment to the U.S. Senate Page School and arrived in Washington, D.C., in January 1942. He was head page by 1945, assistant secretary to the minority by January 1954 and elected by acclamation to secretary to the majority in the Senate by January 1955. Meanwhile, he graduated The Page High School, went on to college and received his law degree from American University. He knew so many different presidents, beginning with FDR, but was closest to LBJ.

After leaving the government, he went into real estate and motel businesses. He was a true force of nature, a fabulous raconteur and simply loved meeting and greeting everyone. Most of all, he enjoyed all the generations of children in his life.

He will be best remembered as a loving, kind and generous son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 at the St Anastasia Catholic Church morning service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the charity of your choice.

Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.

David “Dave” L. Sargent

EDGEWATER, Md. — On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 this world lost a great man when David “Dave” L. Sargent peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends.

He valiantly fought his battle against cancer with dignity and grace. Born on June 17, 1947, in Liberty, Dave was the only child of the late James and Hazel Leslie Sargent. He fulfilled an early dream of joining the South Carolina Highway Patrol and was involved in all areas of law enforcement. He was selected and trained as one of the first Breathalyzer examiners in the state, and a member of the State Patrol’s Riot Squad. Dave was offered a new opportunity and joined W. R. Grace and Co., Grace Distribution Systems, where he was quickly promoted to director of safety and security, overseeing trucking and warehousing operations across the country.

Dave was extremely successful and was honored by the South Carolina Motor Trucking Association in 1984 as its Safety Director of the Year. In 1985, the U.S. Department of Transportation hired Dave to manage a new division to be established to provide hazardous materials training and outreach to federal, state and local governments. Dave successfully started up the program, growing it from start to successful affiliations developing working relationships nationwide with law enforcement, fire services, and other emergency response organizations. Dave continued as its director for more than 20 years. Dave represented DOT on many interagency working groups and committees such as the National Response Team, Continuity of Government Operations and related national security programs. Dave received many awards and accolades from the DOT and the federal government.

Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta conferred the department’s 9/11 Ribbon Award and subsequently the War on Terrorism Award. Dave’s office was one of the first in the federal government to earn Vice President Gore’s coveted “HAMMER Award” for outstanding contributions to make the government work better for less. He retired from DOT in 2013.

Dave retired with 25 years of service as member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He served as Flotilla Commander, Staff Officer at the Flotilla, Division, District, and National levels. Dave was selected as Deputy Department Chief, Operations in 1996 and began work to start up a new Department of Marine Safety and Environmental Protection. Dave was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner.

Dave was active with amateur radio with local radio clubs in Anne Arundel County, Quarter Century Wireless Association, life member of the American Radio Relay League, received the DXCC Award for confirming radio contacts with more than 275 countries, and he even operated wireless aboard the HMS Queen Mary berthed in Long Beach, Calif. He was a board member and served as chairman of the Police Committee of the London Towne Property Owners Association. Captain Sargent was licensed as a Master, U.S. Merchant Marine Officer. Dave enjoyed fun times aboard his boat cruising the South River, Chesapeake Bay, and other destinations in Maryland with his wife.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Pam Obee Sargent, and his faithful canine companions, Axel and Ivy; his beloved nieces, Molly, Alexa, Megan and Chelsea; his beloved nephew, Christopher, and his in-laws, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and many friends worldwide.

Services in Maryland were held at the George P. Kalas Funeral Home in Edgewater, Md. Interment will be private in Liberty, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or Mutts Matter Rescue (muttsmatterrescue.com). Dave strived to make the world better than he found it. May Dave now rest in peace with fair winds and following seas. Condolences may be made online at KalasFuneralHomes.com.

Richard Allen Shehan

PICKENS — Mr. Richard Allen Shehan, 57, passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at his home.

Born on July 8, 1960, he was the son of the Hazel Ruth Durham and Dewey Shehan Jr. He was a member of the Pickens County Cattlemen’s Association and was a self-employed machinist.

Surviving are his daughter, Amanda Shehan, his son, Robert Shehan; one sister, Ruth Smith (Terry); and two brothers, C.E. “Tony” Shehan and David Shehan (Robin).

A graveside service was held on Nov. 16 at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens, with the Rev. Scott Durham officiating.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family in making arrangements.

Irma Lee Owens

PICKENS — Irma Lee Owens, 79, of Pickens went to be with her Lord on Monday Nov. 13, 2017, in Easley. She was the daughter of the late James Fred Galloway and Ruth Owen Galloway and the wife of the late Estes V. Owens.

She was the homemaker of the home and a member Red Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Larry Michael Owens of Pickens; one daughter, Cathy Diane Clark; two brothers, James Galloway of Tuckasegee, N.C., and Claude Galloway of Pickens; and one sister, Malinda Chapman of Pickens. She also leaves two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her brothers, Archie Galloway, Oscar Galloway, Glenn Galloway and Clyde Galloway; and sisters, Novella Worley and Myrtie Galloway.

Services were held Nov. 18 at Red Hill Baptist Church in Pickens, with burial following in the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Owens family.

William C. Breazeale

PICKENS — William Curtis Breazeale, 92, of 1838 Walhalla Highway, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Manna Health and Rehab.

Born in Pickens, he was a son of the late Ossie and Gladys LaFoy Breazeale.

He retired from J.P. Stevens and was a United States Army veteran of World War II.

Surviving are a son, Jerry Breazeale of Pickens; three sisters, Cleon Hayes, Laura Grant and Lib Collins, all of Pickens; two brothers, Ken and Roger Breazeale, both of Pickens; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Breazeale, and five brothers, Waldo, Herbert, Charles, Stanley and Don Breazeale.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Breazeale were held Nov. 19 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Ken Collins. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, PO Box 184, Easley SC 29641.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

Gloria Jean Daly

GREENVILLE — Gloria Jean Daly, 67, wife of Joseph Kevin Daly, passed from this life Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

She was a daughter of the late Alex Horvath and Johnny Jorie Childress Horvath. Mrs. Daly was a member of Connection Fellowship in Piedmont.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin, of 48 years of the home; children, Jennifer Daly, Brian Daly, Nathan Daly (Megan) and Tara Botka (Drew), all of Greenville; six grandchildren; and a brother, Lanny Horvath of Michigan.

A private burial will be held at Ramsey Creek Preserve in Westminster.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Daly family.

Joyce W. Murray

PICKENS — Joyce W. “Nana” Murray, 83, widow of Archie Lynn Murray, passed from this life on Nov. 16, 2017.

Joyce was born in Hawkinsville, Ga., a daughter of the late Joe Thomas and Willie Lane Shepherd. Her husband and family were the love of her life. She led an interesting life as a military wife, finally settling in Pickens with her family. She was one of a kind and a beautiful person who was loved by all.

Survivors include her sons, Michael K. Murray (Elaine) and Patrick W. Murray (Tyran); grandchildren, Matthew Murray (Rebecca), Casey Murray (Amanda), Kelly Layton (Tommy) and Heather O’Sullivan (Johnny); and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Nov. 20 at the Dillard Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be private.

Ray F. Nix

PICKENS — Ray Fletcher Nix, 92, husband of Sadie Gilstrap Nix, passed from this life on Monday Nov. 13, 2017.

Mr. Nix was born in Pickens, a son of the late Claude Baker Nix and the late Clara Grogan Nix. He was retired as an industrial engineer with The Singer Company, and prior to this he was a barber, school teacher and school principal. He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, where he formerly served as Sunday school superintendent and chairman of the administrative board. Ray was a member of the Greatest Generation, having served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS William T. Powell, a destroyer escort.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Sadie of the home; sons, Gregory Nix (Tracey) of Pickens and Ken Nix (Maria) of Seneca; grandchildren Caleb Nix, Logan Nix and Kendra Nix; and great-grandchildren Gavin Nix, Millie Nix, Gunner Baker and Julian Nix.

Mr. Nix was one of a set of three sets of twins in his family, all of which preceded him in death.

Funeral services were held Nov. 17 in the Dillard Funeral Home chapel, followed with burial with military honors at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Pickens Senior Center.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

SARA EDITH FINCANNON

EASLEY — Sara Edith Fincannon, 82, of 110 Ingle Oak Road, Easley, passed away Nov. 16, 2017, at her residence in Florida.

Born in Oconee County to the late Raymond and Bessie Moore Freeman, she wed Bady William Fincannon of Easley and had two sons, Allen and Robin. She also retired from Easley after many years in the sewing profession. Later in life, she moved to Florida with her son, Allen, and his wife, Anna. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; always willing to help anyone at any time. She was full of energy and will be truly missed by all. Her favorite pastime was to look at numerous photo albums of family and friends for hours. Her passion was tending to her flower gardens in spring time.

Survivors include sons, Allen Fincannon (Anna) of Middleburg, Fla., and Robin Fincannon (Kelly) of Easley; brothers, Harold, Roy and Wayne; sisters, Patsy, Evelyn, Judy and Joan; grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, John and Tony; great-grandchildren, Mekhi, Madden, Maxsyn, Layla and Ryder; and sisters-in-law, Hazel and Edith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bady, and brothers, Bobby Joe, William and Carl.

Funeral services were held Nov. 21 at Dilliard Funeral Home, with burial following at Hillcrest Memorial in Pickens.

Flowers can be brought to Dillard Funeral Home.

Mary Gossett King

EASLEY — Mary G. King, 77, wife of the late Robert Donald King, passed from this life Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Furman and Marie Gossett, she was a former restaurant owner and was a member of Ruhamah Baptist Church in Liberty.

Survivors include her children, Rebecca Edmond (Sam) of Norris, Billi Wyatt (James) of Easley, Richard Smith of Norris and Donna Daniels of Simpsonville; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Cornelius, Bobbie Collins, Janet Washburn (Derek); and a sister-in-law, Joyce Thorne.

Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; daughters, Wanda Gail Turner and Tina Elaine Smith; sisters, Marg Chastain and Brenda Elaine Tant; and a brother, Furman Walter Gossett Jr.

Services were held Nov. 20 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, South Carolina 29605 or the charity of one’s choice.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the King family.

Harold Esler

CENTRAL — Harold Wellington “Happy” Esler, 65, passed away on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Mr. Esler was born in San Diego, Calif., and was a son of the late Clifford M. Esler Jr. and Helen Jones Esler. He was a general contractor and master craftsman.

Surviving are two sons, Ryan Esler (Tabatha Sais-Harber) of Central and Jamie Esler of San Diego, Calif.; two daughters, Aimee Morin (Kyle) and Annie-Laurie Esler, both of Myrtle Beach; one brother, Cliff Esler of Nova Scotia; three sisters, Susan Tulip (Allan), Marion Rudasill (Mike) and Ellen Valley (Bob); grandchildren, Haylee, Dallas, Lacey, Caleb and Philip Esler, and Tanner and Chase Morin; and a long-time girlfriend, Donna Wyatt of Seneca.

Memorial services were held Nov. 20 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Jaycee Camp Hope, 415 Charlie White Trail Pendleton, SC 29670.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, which is assisting the family.

James N. “Slew” Winslett

Pickens — James Norris “Slew” Winslett, 80, of Walhalla Highway, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 17, 1937, in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Horace and Kate Ballentine Winslett.

Slew was a graduate of Easley High School and was an inductee into the Easley High School Hall of Fame in 2006 for his dedication to Easley athletics. He was a member of the Bates Masonic Lodge #189 A.F.M. and was a Shriner. Slew retired from Duke Energy and was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Homemakers Sunday School Class. After retirement, he enjoyed antique picking, football and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of the home, JoAnn Looper-Winslett; daughters, Jill Winslett Breazeale (Stuart) and Jo Winslett Bridges (David), all of Easley; grandchildren, Clark Moody (Erika) and Lauren Moody Herman (Andrew); great-grandchildren and his pride and joy, Jaxon Drew Herman and Gavin Duncan Moody; stepsons, Jeffery and Alan Looper; step-grandson, Christopher Looper; and sisters, Catherine Brown and Dora Ann Twiford.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Joyce Powell Winslett; sisters, Mary Bagwell, Eme Ruth Smith and Helen Lynes; and brothers, Walter “Pop” Winslett and Horace Winslett Jr.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Rock Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. David Gallamore officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens in Pickens.

Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 26905.

The family will be at the home of Jill W. Breazeale, 207 Tulip Tree Court, Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

Jim McKinney Jr.

Easley — James “Jim” D. McKinney Jr. 74, of Easley, passed away Saturday Nov. 18, 2017, at his home.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late James D. McKinney Sr. and Martha Blackwell McKinney.

Jim was a long-time employee of Standard Trucking and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The light he brought to the world will never shine as brightly.

Surviving are his wife of the home, Peggy Pittman McKinney; a daughter, Angie McKinney Malsch (Mark); grandchildren, Cale Maybin (Michaela Hill), Cody Maybin, Gabe and Cady McKinney and Dakota Malsch; and a niece, Mandi Scheller (Wesley) and their children, Alex, Christian and Daisy Scheller.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Katherine McKinney; and sisters, Ann Dunn and Kathy Walker.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Research Department, 222 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60606 or Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.

The family will be at the home of Carmen Pitt, 140 Agnew Road, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.

Valerie Jean Cole

PICKENS — Valerie Jean Cole, 60, wife of the late James Earle Cole, passed from this life Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at her home with her family by her side.

Born in Kalamazoo, Mich., Valerie was a homemaker and a daughter of Roger and Vonda Kraak of Kalamazoo, Mich.

Survivors include her parents; a daughter, Jamie Jean Cole of Pickens; a son, James Dale Cole (Christina) of Glen St. Mary, Fla.; abd grandchildren Dustin Lee Trent, Haley Ann Trent, Cheyenne Nicole Morris, Christian Dale Cole and Harley Dewayne Morris.

Valerie was predeceased by her husband, James.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Cole family.

Wallace Smith

PICKENS — Wallace Lallen Smith, 73, of 2000 Gentry Memorial Highway, where he lived with his granddaughter Amanda Bagwell and her husband Josh, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Liberty, he was the widower of Shelby Jean Smith and a son of the late Wilton and Sadie Young Smith.

He retired from Alice Manufacturing and loved Clemson football. Surviving are a daughter, Terri S. Strickland (David) of Liberty; a son, Charles H. Smith (Sonya) of Easley; a sister, Montez Whitfield of Picayune, Miss.; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Mahaffey Smith, a daughter, Tina Marie Brown, and a grandson, William Andrew Brown.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Smith were held Nov. 20 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel, with burial following at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.