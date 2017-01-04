Courier Obituaries 1-4-17

The Pickens County Courier runs In-County Obituaries free of charge. Please ask your funeral home about this service. Click Read More to read Obituaries at no cost.

Jon C. Starin

Pickens — Jon Connor Starin, 72, husband of Linda Durham Starin, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Jon was born in Lake Charles, La., a son of the late Alfred Connor and Alice Atchley Starin. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and for many years worked with Westinghouse in data processing. Jon retired as a real estate broker. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Linda, his daughter Dawn Teeters (Tim) of Morganton, N.C., grandson Logan Teeters and granddaughter Kierra Teeters. Also survving are brothers Mark Starin of Lenoir, N.C., and Chris Starin (Sherri) of Columbia and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Jan. 3 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.

The family requests flowers be omitted and memorials be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 309 E Cedar Rock St, Pickens, SC 29671 or to The Pickens County Historical Society, PO Box 775, Pickens, SC 29671.

Jason Shane “Hoss” Huff

Liberty — Jason Shane “Hoss” Huff, 44, took the checkered flag in his final race against cancer on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at his home in Liberty.

Born on Sept. 28, 1972, at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, Texas, Jason was the son of Cynthia Andrews and the late Billy Huff. From an early age, his mother instilled in him a love for horseback riding and later hiking. In his teens, he became a certified lifeguard. He attended high schools in Alvin, Texas, and Olathe, Kan., where he excelled at cornet as a member of the marching band, honor band and jazz band second chair. A professional over-the-road trucker for more than 20 years, he traveled the highways of our country in big rigs 24/7, sometimes getting home only once a month. His career afforded him many opportunities to see and visit the most scenic vistas. Always generous with his knowledge, Jason became a driver trainer/instructor before illness forced his retirement. Jason loved sushi, karaoke, motorcycles, cruises, fishing, the Clemson Tigers and NASCAR. As a National Auto Sport Association (NASA) stock car driver, he raced with his No. 22 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in a number of NASA events throughout the Southeast.

In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by his uncle, Terry G. Andrews, and his niece, Sara Hitt.

Survivors include his wife, Toni Waddell Huff, his daughter, Chloe Huff, his wife’s twin sister, Tammy C. Waddell, and his special niece, Grace Waddell, who was like a daughter to Jason, all of the home; his mother, Cynthia E. Andrews and stepfather, Gary M. Koven of Rock Hill; his uncles, Armand E. Andrews (Connie) of Kingman, Ariz., and Daniel H. Andrews (Pat Tonkowicz) of Rock Hill; his aunt, Cheryl Andrews of Sacramento, Calif.; sisters-in-law Laura Waddell of Central and Donna Waddell Hitt of Central; first cousins Ruth Andrews of Florence; Benjamin Andrews of Rock Hill; Amy Andrews Heidemann of Elk Grove, Calif.; Susan Andrews Chun (Hans) of Sacramento, Calif.; and many other members of his extended family.

Services were held Dec. 28 at Biggerstaff Retreat in Seneca, immediately followed by a pitch-in dinner at the pavilion and a balloon release.

Westville Funeral Home in Greenville is serving the Huff family.

Lynn Evans

Easley — Patsy Lynn Williams Evans, 62, beloved wife of Daniel Wayne Evans, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Born in Greenville, Lynn was the daughter of Kenneth Williams and Patsy Robinson Williams. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, the Rev. Rick Williams; and her son, David Warren.

She is survived by her husband; son, Jason Evans; daughter, Casey Evans; brother, Greg Williams; and her granddaughter, Lily Warren.

Lynn was a 1972 graduate of Easley High School, a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired pharmacy technician.

She was an animal lover and loved spoiling her two dachshunds. She enjoyed musicals and plays.

Funeral services were held Dec. 31 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with the Rev. Ken Lawson officiating and burial following in Westview Cemetery in Easley.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 301 University Ridge Suite 5000, Greenville, SC 29601.

Robert Earl Lyday

Easley — Mr. Robert Earl Lyday, 73, of Easley, husband to Nancy J. Whitlock Lyday, passed peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, Dec. 29, at his residence.

He was born in Pickens County to the late Grady and Martha Washington Lyday. He married his wife June 19, 1985, and they continued to be the foundation for one another 31 years later.

Mr. Lyday was a member of Living Sanctuary Church for 10 years. He served his church faithfully as an usher for many years. He enjoyed gardening, loved cutting grass, fishing, being outdoors and his beloved S.C. Gamecocks. Mr. Lyday worked for 40 years for Monaghan Mill in Greenville, then he retired in 2004 after working eight years for Alice Manufacturing in Easley.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lyday was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Lyday, brothers, Hoke Lyday, Henry Lyday, Woodrow Lyday and Estes Lyday, and sister, Jessie Medlin.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife; sons, Lester Early Lyday, Donnie Ray Bowen (Jennifer), Tommy Lee Bowen and James Richard Bowen; daughters, Kathy Housel, Grace E. Gwinn, Rita Faye Roland and Wanda Sue Alexander (David); brother, J.C. Lyday; sisters, Ruby Durham and Sue Durham; grandson, Aaron Bowen (Stephanie Sanders); and special friend, his dog, Lola Lyday.

Funeral services were held Jan. 2 at Living Sanctuary Church in Piedmont, with Pastor Duree Propes and Pastor Johnny Propes officiating and burial following at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Easley.

The family would like to thank Mr. Lyday’s caregivers, Jennifer Bowen and Stephanie Sanders, for their wonderful support.

Flowers are welcomed at the church, and donations are requested directly to Living Sanctuary Church in memory of Mr. Lyday.

Helen M. Capell

Easley — Helen Massingill Capell, 87, formerly of East Third Avenue, and wife of the late Guy T. Capell, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

Born in Easley on Jan. 15, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Nesbitt Ray Massingill and Susie Merck Massingill.

Mrs. Capell was a graduate of Easley High School. She retired from Frierson’s Drug Store after 55 years of dedicated service and was a member of the United Wesleyan Church.

Surviving are her son, Barry T. Capell and partner, Jerry Spillers, of Atlanta, Ga.; five sisters, Audrey Rogers, Shirley Clontz, Barbara Aiken (Melvin) and Judy Burdine all of Easley, and Sally Swartz (Phil) of Arden, N.C.; and two brothers, Rev. Donnie Massingill (Margie) of Old Fort, N.C., and Gerald Massingill (Dorothy) of Columbia.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Helen Denise Capell, a sister, Kathleen Johnson and four brothers, Ralph, Ray Lewis, Marshall and Jackie Massingill.

Graveside services were held Jan. 2 in Greenlawn Memorial Park, with her brother, Rev. Donnie Massingill, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2434 Hudson Rd No. 154, Greer, SC 29650 or www.diabetes.org.

Myrtle K. Owen

Easley — Myrtle Knight Owen, 94, formerly of Hamlin Road and wife of the late James Fleming Owen, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Garvin Duvall Knight and Alice Hewitt Knight.

Mrs. Owen was retired from Michelin Tire and was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Robert C. Owen and John E. Owen (Betty) all of Liberty; and Barbara O. Brock (Michael Murphy) of Easley; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bobby R. Knight of Greenville.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Dale Anthony Owen and Jerry F. Owen; a grandson, Jonathan Brock; three brothers, Willie, James and Otis Knight; and three sisters, Maggie Lou Brissey, Bertha Lee Davis and Annie Mary Thackston.

Funeral services were held Jan. 2 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial following in Memory Gardens in Clemson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, Cottingham House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

Dorothy Mae Ball

Easley — Dorothy Mae Messer Ball, 74, wife of the late Ernest Marshall Ball, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

Mrs. Ball was born in Jackson County, N.C., a daughter of the late Charles William and Bessie Bell Nicholson Messer. She was retired as a spinner at Kent Manufacturing in Pickens and also served as a caregiver for seniors for more than 23 years. Mrs. Ball was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include sons Larry Ward (Lucetta) and Bobby Ball; and daughters Debbie Nunn (Kenny) and Jenny Boggs (Scott); brothers Robert Messer (Betty), John Messer (Becky) and Harley Messer (Elaine). Also surviving are grandchildren Chris Carver, Toby Ward, Joseph Ward, Constance Girty, Niki Ball, Sasha Golden, Brittney Wood, and Erika Ball and a number of great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Ball was preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Ball, daughter-in-law, Tina Ball, a brother, Charles Messer, and sister, Geneva Messer.

Funeral Services were held Jan. 2 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens, with burial following at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

Dorothy Ann Chapman Porter

Easley — Mrs. Dorothy Ann Chapman Porter, 70, of Easley, wife of James Edward Porter, passed peacefully Friday, Dec. 30, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Pickens to the late Fred H. and Grace B. Dodgens Chapman. She was one of 12 children.

Mrs. Porter was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. She was an avid follower of Evangelist Brother David Terrell Ministries. She was an avid shopper, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Ed Porter, of 53 years; children, Randy Porter (Cindy), Shiela Gibson (Dale) and Tasha Kummer (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Corey, Trey, Luke and Dillon; great-grandchild, Kylan; two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services were held Jan. 3 at Robinson Funeral Home in Easley, with Pastor Sister Gloria Gillespie officiating and burial following in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are encouraged by the family at the funeral home.

F. Dale Anderson

Easley — F. Dale Anderson, 77, of Easley, husband to Charlotte M. Kronk Anderson, passed peacefully with his family by his side Thursday, Dec. 29, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Sedalia, Mo., to Wilma Violet Witt Anderson and the late Andrew Fredrick Anderson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Charlotte Anderson, of 56 years, and his mother, Wilma Anderson; two sons, James D. Anderson (Julie) and Donald G. Anderson; and grandchildren, Steven J. Anderson, Gregory A. Anderson and Shaun M. Anderson.

Funeral services were held Jan. 2 at Robinson Funeral Home in Easley, with Pastor Hugh Wilson officiating and burial following in Robinson Memorial Gardens in Easley.

Dorothy Willis

Six Mile — Dorothy Lee Howard Willis, 88, of 112 Mt. Olivet Drive, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Pruitt Health & Rehab in Six Mile.

Born in Anderson, she was the widow of James Franklin Willis and the daughter of the late Clyde T. Howard and Vertie McGaha Howard Price. She was a “Prayer Warrior” and a retired minister, starting her ministry at Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy and then pastoring many other churches through the years. After retirement, she continued to minister to others through her phone ministry. She was a member of Midway-The Church of God.

Surviving are two daughters, Doris Gilstrap (Ronnie) of Pickens and Deloris Hughes; two sons, Dewaine Willis (Sue) of Norris and Ron (Theresa) Willis of Six Mile; a daughter in law, Faye Willis of Seneca; a brother, Ray Howard of Keysville, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, James Franklin Willis and Rev. Michael Willis; and two brothers, James and Horace Howard.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Willis will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon-2 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy.

The family will be at the home.

Steve Watson

Liberty — Stephen Mark “Steve” Watson, 63, of 121 Nostaw Drive, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at his home.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Margaret Derrick Watson and the late Maron Watson.

He was a graduate of Tri-County Technical College, and later worked for American Enka, AT&T and UPS.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two daughters, Kelli Andrews (Tim) and Nikki Watson, both of Greenville; two brothers, Stanley Watson (Cheryl) and Frankie Watson (Renee), both of Liberty; four grandchildren, Regan, Mason and Brantley Alexander, and Kash Jarman; and his longtime companion, Jennifer Beck, and her son, Zack.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Watson.

Funeral services to honor Steve’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the mortuary.

The family will be at the home of Frankie and Renee Watson, 106 Nostaw Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Baptist Easley Foundation, 200 Fleetwod Drive, Easley SC 29640.

