Courier Obituaries 12-20-17

Annie Mae Greer O’Dell

CENTRAL — Annie Mae Greer O’Dell, 91, of Central, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 15, 2017.

Born Sept. 14, 1926, in Easley, she was the daughter of Lula Roper and Hyman Greer. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Glen D. O’Dell. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Chapman (Gregg) of Central and Suzanne O’Dell of Liberty, and one granddaughter, Belle Chapman.

Annie Mae had a perfect record of attendance for her entire school career in the Easley area schools. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for several Easley businesses. Annie Mae was very active in her community and Central First Baptist Church. She served as Brownie leader, Pickens County School District volunteer, Meals on Wheels volunteer, Girls in Action leader, Nursery volunteer, Acteens leader, and taught Training Union and Sunday School. She was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union, the Gleaners Sunday School class, and church choir. Annie Mae spent countless hours visiting nursing homes and the homebound. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the caring staff of Providence Care Hospice who, with grace and mercy, gave her passing dignity. Lastly, the family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Central. We are forever grateful for the excellent care and love they extended. They brought much joy and comfort to Mama and our family. We love you!

A celebration of Annie Mae’s life was held Dec. 19 at Central First Baptist, with burial following at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central.

In recognition of her lifelong dedication to Christ and missions, contributions may be made to Central First Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Fund PO Box 338 Central, SC 29630.

Kathryn Eileen M. Menhennett

Easley — Kathryn Eileen McGovern Menhennett, 78, of Easley, formerly of West Winfield, N.Y., passed on Dec. 17, 2017.

Born in Schenectady, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Cecilia Crowley McGovern.

Eileen attended St. Peter’s Academy in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. She continued her education at SUNY Delhi and graduated in 1960 with a degree in business technology. She used her degree to eventually retire from Bank of America in Utica, N.Y.

Eileen and James started their journey of marriage together on Oct. 20, 1962. As a military family, Eileen and Jim raised their four daughters in New York, Florida and Maryland. As a mother and a 4-H leader, Eileen shared her knowledge of sewing, gardening, and cooking with many youths. She was also a member of the Millers Mills Grange. She spent her later years attending her grandchildren’s events, cooking their favorite desserts for them and loving them with her big caring heart.

Eileen enjoyed spending time with her close group of friends affectionately referred to as “The Crazies.” Together they would embark on trips to local destinations in a converted school bus. Their group shared endless hours of laughter and good times. Eileen will be remembered most for her quick wit and her smiling Irish eyes.

Eileen is survived by her loving husband, James; their four daughters, Michelle (Bill) Senif of Cooperstown, N.Y., Patti Menhennett of Piedmont, Margaret (Don) Klaver of Henrietta, N.Y., and Karen (Brock) Christ of Powdersville; her grandchildren, Daniel and Emily Senif, Joshua, Caleb, and Hannah Klaver, and Patrick and Katie Christ. She is also survived by cousins Susan Walsh Huxtable of Millers Mills, N.Y., and Michael Walsh of Salisbury, Md., whom she shared many adventures with while growing up.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at The Church of St. Luke, 4408 S.C. Highway 86, Easley, SC. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon at the church. She will be interred at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Humane Society or to a volunteer Fire/EMS Department in Eileen’s memory.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley, which is assisting the family.

Gladys M. Newcom

EASLEY — Gladys Miriam Rapine Newcom, 95, of Woodfield Drive, wife of the late George Charles Newcom and William M. Fatkin, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at her home.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Wilbert and Ruby Layre Rapine.

Mrs. Newcom was retired from the Pennsylvania Fruit Company and was a member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Nelson of Richlandtown, Pa.; grandsons, Bill Nelson of Easley and Bobby Nelson of Virginia; stepson, Kenny Newcom (Margaret); sisters, Ruth Troxwell of Phoenixville, Pa., and Florence Lucas of La Marque, Texas; and a niece, Beth McGovern of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Dec. 16 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with Rev. Scott Willis officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Pendleton Street Baptist Church, 601 S. Pendleton St., Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.

Dr. Robert Gary Mann, M.D., FAAFP

EASLEY — Dr. Robert Gary Mann, M.D., FAAFP, 86, husband of Judy Gilbert Mann, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Ollie Benson Mann Sr. and the late Aileen McCall Mann, Dr. Mann was a graduate of Pickens High School, North Greenville College, Wofford College and the Medical College of Charleston, where he received his M.D. degree. He was a member of Berea First Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 44 years, are three sons, Coye Mann (Karen) of Atlanta, Ga., Jay Cassell (Pam) of Easley and Shannon Cassell (Pattie) of Easley; a daughter, Jennifer Cole (Tommy) of Powdersville; four sisters, Ruth M. Smith of Evergreen, Colo., Nancy M. Porter of Simpsonville, and Patricia M. Parrott and Barbara M. Chastain (Harold), all of Easley; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Dr. Mann was predeceased by a son, Robert Gary Mann Jr.; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Gaines; a brother, O.B. Mann Jr.; a sister, Marie M. Murphree; and four brothers-in-law, Donald Parrott, Rev. Bill Smith, James Porter and Rev. Marvin Murphree.

Funeral services were held Dec. 16 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, with burial following in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680; to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) at nami.org; or to the Samaritan Health Clinic, 303 Dacusville Highway, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

Ella Mae Lester

EASLEY — Ella Mae Lester, 80, went to be with her Lord on Friday Dec. 15, 2017, in Easley.

Born in Iaeger, W.Va., she was the wife of the late Harry J. Lester and daughter of the late Shirley Robinson and Hattie Gildersleeve.

Mrs. Lester was a mother and home maker, and a member of the Liberty Christian Outreach. She was very loved by her family.

Survivors include six sons, Bill Lester (Debora) of Liberty, Jack Lester (Patty) of Williamston, Bobby Lester of Liberty, James Lester (Dana) of Liberty, Gene Lester (Alana) of Pickens and Joseph Lester (Dana) of Pickens; and seven daughters, Leea Patterson (Leland) of Liberty, Linda Trent of Liberty, Tammy Lester of Liberty, Tina Hendrix (Bill) of Liberty, Debbie Maudlin of Liberty, Teresa Carver (Daniel) of Greenville and Kimberly Taylor of Greenwood. In addition, she has three sons that she raised as her own, Daniel Boiter, Jeffery Powell and Jackie Lester, all of Liberty. She also leaves to share in her memory a son-in-law, Robert Lane; 54 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Delores Lane, and her parents.

Services were held Dec. 18 at Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with burial following at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

Online condolence may be sent to Dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Lester family.

David Moon

EASLEY — Walter David Moon, 86, of Easley, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 16, 2017.

Born in Honea Path, he was the son of the late William David and Elizabeth Ford Moon.

David served our country in the United States Army. He retired from Fiber Webb and was a member of Bible Baptist Church, where he was a deacon.

Surviving are his loving wife, Nellie Crane Moon; his children, Donnie Moon, Dale Moon (Denah), Keith Moon (Elaine), Sue Austin, Theresa Watts, Lisa Mathis (James), Shirley Edwards (Keith), Wanda Landers (Tim), and Teresa Hunt (Houston); his sisters, Florence and Lucille; 34 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth Moon; daughters, Shirley Morris and Debra Ann Moon; grandson, David Owen; and brothers and sisters, Ralph, Paul, Carl, Mary and Maye.

Funeral services were held Dec. 19bin the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road, with burial following in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

James W. Cruse Sr.

EASLEY — James Wesley Cruse Sr., 70, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

James was born in Fairburn, Ga., a son of the late Martin Wesley and Lucille Warren Cruse. He was retired as a truck driver.

Survivors include sons, John Childress (Robin), James “Scooter” Cruse Jr. (Shonda), Michael Cruse (Aimee) and Todd Wright (Kelly); daughters, Susan Childress Stansell (Denny), Laura Childress Massey (David), Daune Cruse Raines (Greg) and Angela Cruse Emen (Tommy Sullivan). Also surviving is a sister, Carrie Lou Oglesby.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ward Cruse, and a brother, William F. Cruse.

Services were held Dec. 19 at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Point Church, Post Office Box 2108, Easley, SC 29641

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting DillardFunerals.com.