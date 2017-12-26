Courier Obituaries 12-27-17

Mildred Rholetter Moore

SENECA — Mildred Rholetter Moore, 92 of 303 N. Oak St., Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday Dec. 20, 2017, at the Cottingham Hospice House.

She was born Feb. 21, 1925, to Henry and Pearl Denny Rholetter in Westminster. She was married to the late Harold “J.C.” Julius Clay Moore. She was a retired telephone operator for Clemson University. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, brothers, Burt

Rholetter, Donnie and Ralph Moore, and sister, Helen Moore.

She is survived by daughters, Susan and Hugh Meeler of Seneca, and Anda and Marc Janik of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Kevin and Jill Meeler of Madison, Ga., Leah and Brent Thompson of Easley, and Zackary and Joshua Janik of San Diego; great-grandchildren, Will and Chapel Meeler, Samuel and Ava Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at the Brown-Oglesby Chapel, with Rev. James Lawson officiating with burial to follow in Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cottingham Hospice House.

Ernestine S. Parrish

EASLEY — Ernestine Sitton Parrish, 96, widow of Benson Clayton Parrish, of Easley, passed away Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Foothills Presbyterian Home, Easley.

Mrs. Parrish was born in Easley in 1921, the daughter of the late Cephas Addison and Stella Melton Sitton. She graduated from Easley High School in 1938, was a member of the class of 1942 at Winthrop College and taught at Easley Junior High School for 18 years. She was a member of the Easley Garden Club, the Better Homes Club and three bridge clubs.

Mrs. Parrish was a member of Easley First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and on the church council. She was Miss Easley in 1940 and Charleston’s Azalea Queen in 1941.

Surviving are a son, Benson Clayton Parrish Jr. of Little River; a daughter, Dr. Stella Sitton Parrish of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Clayton Parrish, Remsen Parrish, Mary Mac Williams, Chase Williams, Lee Parrish, Charlie Parrish, and Jennie Hendricks; seven great-grandchildren; and her goddaughter, Dottie Grantham. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Parrish was predeceased by a son, Charles Addison Parrish; a daughter, Ernestine “Tena” Parrish Hendricks; and a brother, C.A. Sitton Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Easley First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Rodney Powell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the church fellowship hall.

The family will be at the home after Christmas Day.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 589, Easley, SC 29641, or St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2513 Brushy Creek Road, Easley, SC 29642, or the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed online at RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley, which is assisting the family.

Mina Lee Davenport

LIBERTY — Mr. Mina Lee Davenport, 74, husband of Linda Brown Davenport, passed away Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at his home.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Harold James Davenport and the late Mabel Wadkins Davenport, Mr. Davenport was a graduate of Easley High School and received his associate degree in HVAC from Greenville Technical College. He was the retired owner and operator of D&W Mechanical and a member of Hilltop Wesleyan Church. Mina was a U.S. Army veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 24 years, are two sons, Todd Davenport of Easley and Scott Phipps of Liberty; three daughters, Tracy Davenport of Easley, Penny Pickens (John) of Pickens and Angie Hayes (Scott) of Liberty; three nephews, Brian Davenport, Don Harbin and Jeff Harbin; six nieces, Teresa Miller (Bob), Terri Locavage, Kay Dorsey, Caroline Tripp (John), Krystal Davenport and Fawn Davenport. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davenport was predeceased by a son, Jamie Phipps; a brother, Michael James O’Brian Davenport; and a sister, Joan Wilson.

Funeral services were held Dec. 26 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial following in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to express their gratitude to nurses Chris, Ashley and Tracy for the love and care they have provided for Mr. Davenport.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 209-A Riverside Court, Greer, SC 29650.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley, which is assisting the family.

Richard Theron Pelfrey

LIBERTY — Richard T. Pelfrey, 58, husband of the late Carolyn Pelfrey, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at his home.

Born in Seneca, Richard is a son of the late Jack and Irene Cannon Pelfrey. Mr. Pelfrey was proud of the work he did in the transportation industry. He logged more than a million miles throughout his 28 years of service with Overnite Transportation.

Survivors include two stepsons, Kevin Bolding of Pickens and Travis Bolding (Lori) of Liberty; three stepgrandchildren, Bryson Bolding, Colton Bolding and Kaleb Bolding; and a sister, Jackie Ellis (Harold) of Liberty.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his wife, a brother, Randall Pelfrey, and a son, Josh Pelfrey.

A graveside service was held Dec. 21 at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens in the Garden of the Cross.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Pelfrey family.

Johnnie Eugene Fields

EASLEY — Johnnie Eugene Fields, 63, passed from this life Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at his home.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Johnnie Abner and Pearline Simmons Fields.

Survivors include a daughter, Sharon “Denise” Shelton (David); two grandchildren, Dillon Shelton and Dalton Shelton, all of Liberty, two sisters, Patsy F. Watson of Titusville, Fla., and Glenda F. Wilson of Easley; and a brother, Tommy Fields (Elizabeth) of Hardy, Va.

Mr. Fields was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Donald Ray Fields, and a sister, Janice F. Jennings.

Services were held Dec. 22 at Mountain View Funeral Home, conducted by the Rev. Scott Willis, with burial following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Enon Baptist Church, 871 Enon Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Fields family.

Don O. Hilton

EASLEY — Mr. Donald O. “Don” Hilton, 71, husband of Jane O’Donnell Hilton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

Born in Dorchester County, a son of the late Mouzon Hilton and the late Ruby Chinners Hilton Mizzell, Mr. Hilton retired from BellSouth with 32 years of service and was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 31 years, are two daughters, Sarah Hagen (Rick) of Easley and Alison Carter (Don) of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son, Jason Middleton (Lacey) of Liberty; a brother, Fred Hilton of Harleyville; and eight grandchildren. Mr. Hilton was also predeceased by his step-father, Robert Mizell.

Memorial services were held Dec. 22 at Flat Rock Baptist Church in Liberty, with the Rev. Robert Fowler officiating. A private burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Hilton to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.

Ernest Earl Gravely

PICKENS — Earl Gravely, 84, husband of the late Dot Gravely, passed from this life onto his eternal home with his Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Born in Pickens County, Earl was a son of the late Edward and Safronia Patterson Gravely. He was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church and the Men’s Bible Class.

Earl believed in doing his part to serve his fellow man, and as a result of that conviction he held to, Mr. Ernest Earl Gravely served his country by joining the United States Army and was honorably discharged following his service. His family and many people in our community near and far have had the good fortune to benefit from his compassion by putting their feet under his table and enjoyed his love of cooking most any Christmas Eve. Earl was known for his willingness to help others in need. If you didn’t spend time with him on Christmas Eve, you probably would have known him from his years at Blue Ridge Produce.

Survivors include his daughters, Donna (Scott) Raby of Pickens and Diane (Rick) Eades of Easley; grandchildren, Taylor Raby and her fiancé Donavan Hendricks and Olivia (Nick) Shoemaker Grayson Eades; and a future great-grandson soon to make his arrival, Colsen Shoemaker. Earl also leaves behind his close friend, Ms. Cleon Durham — you could see them out and about, at the Pickens Jockey Lot or any restaurant near or far. They were happy to enjoy each other’s companionship. As a result of the friendship of Ms. Cleon, Earl also leaves behind Randy Durham, Bennie Durham, Jeff Durham and Cleon’s entire family to cherish his memory, as well as his brother, James Gravely.

Mr. Earl was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Dot, a sister, Viola Vess, brothers, Edgar Gravely, Homer Gravely, Albert Gravely and an infant brother, Henry Gravely.

Services were held Dec. 23 at Mountain Grove Baptist Church, with burial following at Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pickens Senior Center, 129 Schoolhouse St., Pickens, SC 29671 or Mountain Grove Baptist Church, 644 E. Preston McDaniel Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Gravely family.

Senorita Kramarenko

Central — Senorita Oganova Kramarenko, 80, of Central, SC, widow of Gennadiy W. Kramarenko, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at her home.

Born in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, she was a daughter of the late Arkadiy Aleksandrovich and Zinaida Mirzoevna Oganov. She went to Turkmen University and earned a Ph.D. in mathematics and physics at the Academy of Science of the USSR. Having survived the 1948 earthquake in Turkmenistan, she devoted her research to the field of seismology.

Rita will be remembered most for her devotion to her family and sincere, freely-giving spirit. She filled her life with knitting and crocheting projects that her children and grandchildren proudly wear, avid fandom for the Chelsea football club, and a deep passion for reading and learning. Coming from a humble upbringing, she managed to transform that into an abundance of joy, support, and compassion for all those around her. Visiting Grandma Rita meant leaving full — both of yummy food and of the feeling that you were genuinely and unconditionally loved. Rita had an inextinguishable internal drive to positively affect all who encountered her and for her immense good will she was deeply appreciated and loved and will forever be remembered.

Surviving are daughters, Galina G. Kramarenko and her husband, Eric Fisher of Shelton, Conn., and Yana Povod and her husband, Konstantin of Central; and grandchildren, Il’ya Povod, Ksjusha Povod and Sophie Povod.

We encourage friends and family to bake Russian desserts and share them with loved ones in her memory.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Davis “Dave” Tatum Moorhead

CLEMSON — Ret. U.S. Army Reserve Col. Davis “Dave” Tatum Moorhead died Dec. 21, 2017, at Clemson Downs Nursing Home in Clemson.

The son of the late Charles and Annie Moorhead, Dave was born in September 1929 in Orlando, Fla.

Beginning in 1954, Dave began Federal Service with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C., where he worked for 26 years. Dave achieved designation as a patent examiner-expert in the field of packaging, receptacles, and containers. Dave received training for the Patent office from Clemson University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1954. Later in life, Dave went back to school and earned a master’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1975. Upon graduation from Clemson, Dave was a commissioned Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve and served honorably for 30 years. As a proud Tiger, Dave served the Clemson Alumni Association as vice president (1975-77) and president (1977-79). He continued to serve Clemson University and its community as a trustee of the Clemson University Foundation and was thus honored with the Clemson University Distinguished Service Award in 1980.

After retiring from the Patent Office in 1981, Dave had the privilege of working with the Palmetto Development Corporation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He then assisted in the Clemson Ramada Inn project during 1982-83 before returning to Washington, D.C., as a manager for Sperry Marine Systems. During that time, Dave also sold real estate in the Northern Virginia area, reaching the Million Dollar Sales Club all three years. Dave Moorhead was also an avid car man, a member of the Military Order of the Carabao, the U.S. Navy League, the Clemson Sertoma Club, the Army-Navy Country Club, the Clemson Fellowship Club, a member of both the Rotary and Lions Clubs, a member of the Clemson United Methodist Church, and a long-standing proud member of Clemson IPTAY.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, Joyce M. Moorhead, Dave is survived by two daughters, Ann-Marie and Susan; a son, David; and five grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by three brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28, at Clemson United Methodist Church, with Rev. Pat Kelly officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC 29630.

In lieu of flowers, Dave wished contributions be sent to Clemson Fund/Scroll of Honor Class of 1954/Dave Moorhead, c/o Clemson Alumni Association, P.O. Box 345602 Clemson, SC 29634-5602.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.