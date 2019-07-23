Courier Obituaries 7-24-19

STEPHEN MILLER “STEVE” ROBINSON

GREENVILLE — Mr. Stephen Miller “Steve” Robinson, 70, husband of 48 years to Dianne Pritchard Robinson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg County, a son of the late Rev. Carlton Miller Robinson and the late Melissa Willis Robinson, Steve was a graduate of Greenville High School. He attended North Greenville College and Mars Hill College. He loved Greenville and was incredibly proud of “his” city.

For many years, Steve was the owner/operator of U-SAVE Car Lease in Easley. In addition, he had a successful career with Jefferson Pilot Insurance Company. He lived a life of service to his community and church through Meals on Wheels, Greenville Textile Heritage Society, outreach groups and coaching. Being the son of a minister, Steve truly understood the inner working of the church and often offered assistance in even the smallest tasks. Steve was a member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Stephanie Robinson Tollison and husband, Christopher E. Tollison, of Simpsonville; a son, Ryan Hamilton Robinson and wife, Wendi M. Robinson, of Simpsonville; a brother, David Rice Robinson and wife, Elaine, of Easley; and grandchildren, Garrett Ryan Tollison, Ellie Tollison, Sam Robinson, all of Simpsonville, Kory Griggs of Columbia and Adam Griggs of Travelers Rest.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Carlton Robinson; and a grandson, Carson Mitchell Tollison.

Steve was an avid sports fan, most particularly of Furman University football and basketball. He especially enjoyed beach music, 1950s nostalgia and The Statler Brothers. Steve was known for his incredible sense of humor. His joy was bringing a smile to the lips and a chuckle from within … and a belly laugh was even greater! He counted his friendships as one of his most treasured possessions. His wife, Dianne, was his biggest fan and truly the love of his life. His steadfast faith in God and his never-ending effort to leave all with a smile made us all better for having known him. Truly, Steve was a fine example of one of his favorite phrases: “ENJOY THE RIDE”!

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Easley First Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pickens County Meals On Wheels, 349 Edgemont Ave., Liberty, SC 29657 or to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

KD HAWKINS

EASLEY — KD Hawkins, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.

Born on Sept. 9, 1934, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Lee and Lenora Sloan Hawkins. KD will be remembered as a hardworking country man who loved his family and friends.

KD was retired from the United States Air Force. He worked for the Easley Fire Department, where he was given the nickname “Sneaky Snake” for always pulling pranks with rubber snakes. He also worked as a trucker for Bes Pac. When KD fully retired, he spent most of his days tending to his gardens and riding his tractor.

KD was the last surviving member of his immediate family, being predeceased by his parents; two brothers, RT Hawkins and Truman Hawkins; and two sisters, Edith “Dot” Trotter and Kathryn Hawkins.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Martha Ann Cantrell Hawkins; daughter, Sherrie Dwyer; two grandchildren, Brandy Huneycutt (Chad) and Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer (Jennie); four grandchildren, Caleb and Allyson Huneycutt and Timothy and Julia Dwyer; a special nephew, Donald Hawkins (Stephanie); and many other loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Ave., Liberty, SC 29671, pcmow.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Hawkins family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

LEY — Mr. Frederick R. “Rick” Jones, 65, husband of Tina Wright Jones, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Ray Earl Jones and the late Frances Catherine Nix Jones, Mr. Jones was a graduate of Pickens High School. He was employed with Nu-Life Environmental for 18 years and was the retired owner and president of Dependable Disposal Inc. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, but his greatest passion was classic cars and his 1969 Ford Fairlane.

Mr. Jones was a past master of the Bates Masonic Lodge No. 189 A.F.M, past member of the Greenville Chapter of Harley Davidson Group and the Upstate Shag Club.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Travis Ray Jones (Ashley) of Ponchatoula, La.; two brothers, John David Jones (Nancy) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jeffrey Earl Jones (Sheila) of Columbus, Ga.; two sisters, Michelle Jones Bridges (Wade) and Suzanne Renee Jones, all of Easley; and two grandchildren, Paisley Ann Jones and Azalea Rae Roy Jones.

Memorial services were held on July 19 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Memorials may be made in memory of Rick to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 2357, Easley, SC 29641; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

DEWITT SMITH

LIBERTY — Dewitt Smith, 88, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Central, he was a son of the late Mack L. and Vera Smith. He was retired from Mohawk Carpet and was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Smith was a longtime member of Liberty Church of God.

Surviving are his wife, Doris Alexander Smith of the home; three daughters, Gloria Fowler (Randall), Sharon Blackwood and Donna Sammons (Dale) all of Liberty; two sisters, Margaret Miller of Easley and Grace Towe of Seneca; five grandchildren, Courtney Azbill, Dustin Fowler, Amanda Young, Lauren Fowler and Megan Richey; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Smith were conducted on July 19 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel by Rev. Jason Thomas and Rev. Steve Knight. Burial followed at Westview Cemetery in Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Liberty Church of God, P.O. Box 643, Liberty, SC 29657.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

MARY KATHLEEN WILLIAMS

PICKENS — Mary Kathleen Williams, 90, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home.

Born in Jackson County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late James Franklin Bentley and the late Myrtle Azalee Bryson Bentley. Kathleen was twice married, first to the father of her children, the late Clyde Leon Williams of Russell County, Ky., for 56 years, and second to the late Fred Franks. Kathleen had many hobbies that included reading, sewing and cooking, but the most important thing she did was to pray for her entire family every night.

Survivors include her children, Garry (Brenda) Williams of Pickens, Lewis (Glenda) Williams of Pickens, Roger (Brenda) Williams of Easley, Glenda (Rex) Smith of Easley, Fred (Sheila) Williams of Easley and Laura Duncan (Tim Way) of Easley; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Sue Smith.

Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, two husbands, a grandson, Roger Dean Williams Jr., two sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services were held on July 20 in the sanctuary of Smith Grove Baptist Church. Burial was held in the church cemetery.

Mountain View funeral home is serving the family of Mary Kathleen Williams.

LISA SUE WALKER

CENTRAL— Lisa Sue Walker, 54, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born in South Bend, Ind., she was a daughter of Connie Bacalar Grimes. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her animals, especially horses.

She is survived by her daughter, Brittaney Walker of Easley.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

SANDRA F. HENDRICKS

LIBERTY — Sandra Fowler Hendricks, 72, of 7 Fowler St., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Albert Woodrow and Mamie Lou Spearman Fowler. She attended Liberty High School and was retired from South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Sandra was a longtime member of East Side Baptist Church. She loved camping, traveling and crochet, but most of all she wanted to be with her loving family.

Surviving are her husband, Larry Hendricks of the home; two daughters, Crystal Satterfield (Dan) and Deanna Smith (Miles), all of Liberty; a son, Brent James (Kristie) of Liberty; a stepdaughter, Lisa Medlin of Easley; a stepson, Dean Mikell (Genia) of Easley; three brothers, Charles Fowler (Brenda) of Rome, Ga., Don Fowler (Joy) of Brooksville, Fla., and David Fowler (Brenda) of Anderson; 10 grandchildren, Ansley Hayes, Kelsey Hayes, Dalton James, McKinley Barnett, Kiley James, Aubrey Satterfield, Shana Medlin, Amber Medlin, Zach Mikell, Breanna Mikell and Casey Mikell; and four great-grandchildren, Kamden, Keylen, Kyla and Alijah.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Rollins.

Memorial services to honor Sandra’s life were conducted on July 20 at East Side Baptist Church.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to East Side Baptist Church, Christmas Store, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty, SC 29657.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her caregiver, Allison Fox, and also Halcyon Hospice, and her nurse, Dolores, for their love and tender care.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

AUDREY P. NELSON

EASLEY — Ms. Audrey Juanita Peace Nelson, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Claude Mack Peace and the late Ruby Nix Peace, Ms. Nelson was retired from Alice Manufacturing Company’s Arial Plant and was a member of Missionary Baptist Church in Pickens.

Surviving are four sons, Sidney Oglesby (Renee) of Pickens, Steve Oglesby of Liberty, Stan Oglesby (Teresa) of Berea and Scott Oglesby (Becky) of Liberty; two brothers, Arnold Peace (Dottie) of Easley and Terrell Peace (Nancy) of Greenwood; two sisters, Dottie Zarch and Brenda Morris, both of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Chris, Zee, Tyler, Josh and Kylie Oglesby; and eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Nolan, Semeca, Tristan, Shyann, Trinity, Seline and Evangeline. In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by a great-grandchild, C.J. Oglesby.

Funeral services were held on July 23 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Missionary Baptist Church, 979 John St., Pickens, SC 29671.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

JOHN DAVID KEITH SR.

EASLEY — Mr. John David Keith Sr., 73, husband of Sally Richards Keith, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Born in Greenville, a son of the late Richard E. Keith Sr. and the late Hattie Price Keith, Mr. Keith was employed by Michelin for 35 years. He enjoyed watching television, especially mystery shows, going to Myrtle Beach and spending time with his family. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 47 years, is one son, John David Keith Jr. and one daughter, Tammy Michelle Keith.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Keith was predeceased by three brothers, James Keith, Richard Keith Jr. and Ray E. Keith Sr., and one sister, Anna Rose Keith.

Graveside services were held on July 23 at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

GRACE LESLEY HOUSTON

FLORENCE — Grace Lesley Houston, 95, wife of the late Rev. James Cecil Houston, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born in Easley, she was a daughter of the late Henry Gordon Lesley Sr. and Lessie Marchbanks Lesley. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed making beautiful quilts. She loved her God, her church family, bluegrass and Southern gospel music.

Surviving are her daughters, Ann Houston Revis of Easley, Dale Houston Gambrell (Don) of Pawley’s Island and Elizabeth Houston Lewallen (Jim) of Florence; grandchildren, Michele Hanna (Lonnie), Adrianne McDonald (James), Coby Gambrell (April), John McDonald (Carla), Grace Lewallen and Worth Lewallen; great-grandchildren; Bret Powell, Mary Alice Shaluly, Avery McDonald, Tyler Durham, Gabriel McDonald, Houston Gambrell and Banks Gambrell; a great-great-grandson, Caleb Powell; a sister-in-law, Geraline Houston; numerous nieces and nephews; and several special friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Houston was predeceased by a grandson, Tyler Gambrell; son-in-law, Randall Revis; brother, H. Gordon Lesley Jr.; and a sister, Hazel Southerland.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, in Greenlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Mitch Houston officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the Southeastern Bluegrass Association of S.C., P.O. Box 4743, Florence, SC 29502.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.

JANET W. VIGFUSSON

SIX MILE — Janet W. Vigfusson, 92, passed away at her home in Six Mile on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Burton Wegelin and Jeanette Lydon Wegelin. Janet was a homemaker and was very loved by her family.

She is survived by one son, Curt Vigfusson and his wife, Sharon, of Six Mile; one daughter, Lori Pietramala and her husband, Ron, of Six Mile; and one sister, Margaret Riske of Virginia Beach, Va. Janet also leaves behind nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild to share in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Vigfusson family.

MARY FRANCES CRENSHAW

PICKENS — Mary Frances Crenshaw, 87, wife of the late Alvin Crenshaw, passed from this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Seth D. Cantrell and the late Melanee E. Holder Cantrell.

Survivors include a daughter, Mary Crenshaw of Pickens; two sons, Donny Crenshaw (April) of Pickens and Johnny Crenshaw (Penny) of Pickens; four grandchildren, Ashley and Josh Pelfrey, Katie Crenshaw and Josh Johnson; a great-grandchild, Aiden Pelfrey; and a brother, Doyle Cantrell (Betty) of Pickens.

Mrs. Crenshaw was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and three brothers, Frank Cantrell, Junior Cantrell and Cecil Cantrell.

A service to honor Mrs. Crenshaw will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is assisting the Crenshaw family.