Courier Trespass Notices 1-24-18
In the state of South Carolina, trespass after notice is a misdemeanor criminal offense prohibited by section 16-11-620 for the South Carolina Code.
Those who enter upon the lands of others without the permission of the owner or manager shall be deemed guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. All persons are hereby notified and warned not to hunt, fish, cut timber or trespass in any manner whatsoever upon the lands of the undersigned:
Tommie A. Hanna Kelley Jan. 2018
Deborah Lusk Young
and Lola S Lusk Jan. 2018
Virgil E. Duncan Jan. 2018
Tredwell and Erica Zeigler Feb. 2018
Frances M. Mathis Feb. 2018
Thomas and Sandra Hawkins Mar. 2018
James Dan Winchester and
Avanelle S. Winchester Mar. 2018
Sarah Rampey Mar. 2018
L.C. Russell Mar. 2018
Perry W. and
Margaret C. Burns April 2018
Barry and Angela
Burns Duncan April 2018
Dean Kelly May 2018
Joe and Kathy Burgess May 2018
Brazzell Estates May 2018
Renee Hunter May 2018
Rick Madden/
RJM and Associates June 2018
Phillip Wade June 2018
Barry S. Durham June 2018
Becky Delozier June 2018
Larry and /or Bertie Gibson July 2018
Artistic Builders, Inc. July 2018
Mildred Rigdon Cobb July 2018
Rosemarie and Greg D’ginto July 2018
H&A Properties Aug. 2018
Harry and Beverly Carson Aug. 2018
Laura Carson Jones Aug. 2018
John Hendricks Sept. 2018
Jerry R. Galbreath Sept. 2018
Nancy Hess Sept. 2018
Lounelle Simmons Nov. 2018
Glenn and Carolyn Sellers Nov. 2018
Charles M. Smith Dec. 2018
Murphree Farm LLC Dec. 2018
George Hannah Dec. 2018
James and Sheila Stancell Dec. 2018
Dollie G. Morris Jan. 2019
Rocky Nimmons Jan. 2019
Betty McGrew Hill Jan. 2019
Jimmy C. McGrew Oct. 2019
Randall and Lynne Griffin Sept. 2020
