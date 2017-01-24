Courier Trespass Notices 1-25-17
In the state of South Carolina, trespass after notice is a misdemeanor criminal offense prohibited by section 16-11-620 for the South Carolina Code. Those who enter upon the lands of others without the permission of the owner or manager shall be deemed guilty of misdemeanor trespassing.
All persons are hereby notified and warned not to hunt, fish, cut timber or trespass in any manner whatsoever upon the lands of the undersigned:
Sarah Rampy Jan. 2017
Frances Mathis Jan.2017
Mildred Rigdon Cobb Jan. 2017
James Dan Winchester and
Avenelle S. Winchester Jan. 2017
Jessica Anderson Faus Jan. 2017
Tredwell and Erica Zeigler Feb. 2017
Rev. Joseph Miller April 2017
Perry W. and
Margaret C. Burns April 2017
Barry and Angela
Burns Duncan April 2017
Larry and Ricky Madden April 2017
Pam Wilson May 2017
Don and Renee Hunter May 2017
Waymon and Doris Aikens June 2017
Danny G. McCall and
Clay A. McCall June 2017
Artistic Builders, Inc. July 2017
Edward and Evinne Elrod July 2017
Larry and /or Bertie Gibson July 2017
John F. Hendricks July 2017
Randy and Lynn Griffin Aug. 2017
Jeffery D. and Sandra Couch Aug. 2017
H&A Properties Aug. 2017
Harry and Beverly Carson Aug. 2017
Laura Carson Jones Aug. 2017
Lounell Simmons Aug. 2017
Jimmy C. McGrew Sr. Sept. 2017
Sue Ellen Dover Sept. 2017
Gregg and Mary Caddell Sept. 2017
Glenn and Carolyn Sellers Oct. 2017
Sue Ellen Dover Oct. 2017
George Hannah Nov. 2017
Murphree Farm LLC Nov. 2017
C. E. Shehan Nov. 2017
Charles M. Smith Dec. 2017
Tommie A. Hanna Kelley Jan. 2018
Deborah Lusk Young
and Lola S Lusk Jan. 2018
Rocky Nimmons Jan. 2018
Betty McGrew Hill Jan. 2018
Virgil E. Duncan Jan. 2018
Dollie G. Morris Jan. 2019
