Courier Trespass Notices 1-25-17

In the state of South Carolina, trespass after notice is a misdemeanor criminal offense prohibited by section 16-11-620 for the South Carolina Code. Those who enter upon the lands of others without the permission of the owner or manager shall be deemed guilty of misdemeanor trespassing.

All persons are hereby notified and warned not to hunt, fish, cut timber or trespass in any manner whatsoever upon the lands of the undersigned:

