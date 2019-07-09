Courthouse bomb suspect arrested

Police say man may have also

planted explosives at DSS office

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

PICKENS — Police have arrested a man suspected of planting two homemade pipe bombs outside the Pickens County Courthouse on Sunday night, and authorities say he may have also planted explosives at the Department of Social Services office in Pickens.

Emergency officials closed off the area around the DSS office on McDaniel Avenue on Tuesday after the suspect mentioned something about the building during his arrest Tuesday morning, according to Pickens Police Department records clerk Susan Kinsey.

DSS workers were evacuated from the building as officials from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI helped Pickens police with the investigation at the scene on Tuesday.

Police had not released information on the suspect’s identity or the results of the search at the DSS office at press time on Tuesday.

Police said two explosive devices were detonated at the courthouse on Sunday night,

