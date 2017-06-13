Creek crossing named to honor sacrifice, memory of flood victim

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — Logan Dale Evans’ mother says her son was a protector.

In fact, his last act helped prevent more people from being killed in the very flood that took his life.

During their June meeting, Pickens County Council members passed a resolution memorializing the crossing of Silver Creek Road over Camp Creek as “Logan’s Crossing.”

Logan’s mother, Melanie Ball, spoke during the meeting.

On Aug. 6, 2013, the creek that crosses Silver Creek Road and lines her family’s property flooded for the first time in 70 years, Ball said.

“The random event that none of us would have expected or ever been prepared for took the life of my 23-year-old son, Logan Dale Evans,” Ball said.

The creek rose in 10 feet in a matter of minutes, sweeping Logan away to his death, Ball said.

Logan was a gentle giant, his mother

