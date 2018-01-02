CRIMSON ENCLOSURE – Alabama bottles up Tiger offense in Sugar Bowl

Clemson’s season ends short of title game

NEW ORLEANS — Just when it looked as though the stars were beginning to align for Clemson to position itself for a third straight appearance in the national championship game, the Tigers had the rug pulled out from under them by Alabama in the Superdome on Monday night.

With Clemson driving with a chance to take the lead early in the third quarter, Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne came away with an

You do not have permission to view this content