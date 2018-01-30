Crisis averted
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at detention center
PICKENS — Officials are thankful after a fire at the Pickens County Detention Center on Tuesday morning caused no injuries or major problems.
The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. in the laundry facility in the rear of the detention center.
Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe said a jail trustee
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply